JJ Gabriel camp stand by Man Utd exit decision as Real Madrid transfer talks ramp up

JJ Gabriel’s camp believe they made the right decision to pursue an exit from Manchester United, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the briefings emerging from Old Trafford about the teenage sensation have only reinforced their view that he should look elsewhere for his future.

The highly rated teenage forward asked to leave United earlier this summer, shortly before turning 16 earlier this month, but the club refused to release him as requested.

United’s hierarchy continued talks in an effort to keep one of Europe’s most coveted young talents at Old Trafford, but Gabriel’s camp have remained determined to explore opportunities away from Manchester.

As TEAMtalk revealed, super-agent Ali Barat, one of the most respected off-field figures in world football, has been appointed to represent Gabriel following his 16th birthday earlier this month.

Barat has wasted little time getting to work, with the influential agent engaging in talks in recent weeks as the teenager considers his next move.

His appointment comes at a crucial stage in the process, with several of Europe’s leading clubs interested in securing Gabriel’s signature and his representatives continuing to assess the options available to him.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer, Chelsea had been leading the charge among English clubs hoping to keep Gabriel in the country, but they were informed that the youngster was heading abroad.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both held talks over a potential move, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid’s offer is particularly appealing to Gabriel’s camp.

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Real Madrid favourites to sign JJ Gabriel

With a move to Spain increasingly likely, Real Madrid’s proposal is understood to be a significant factor as Gabriel weighs up his options.

Bayern Munich have also held discussions, but sources indicate the German champions were unwilling to match the financial package on offer in Spain. A similar situation is understood to have affected Paris Saint-Germain’s interest.

Gabriel’s representatives, now working with Barat, are continuing discussions with Real Madrid and Barcelona as they weigh up the next step in his development, with the teenager facing a major decision over where to continue his career.

However, sources close to the player have pushed back against claims emerging from Manchester regarding his demands as he considered staying at United.

Those around Gabriel believe the reports have been disappointing and have only strengthened their conviction that exploring a move away from Old Trafford was the right course of action.

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