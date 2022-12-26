Man Utd, Arsenal ‘best-placed clubs’ to capture Portugal World Cup ace as new price tag emerges

A report has named Manchester United and Arsenal as the teams ‘best-placed’ to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Felix is enduring a frustrating campaign with Atleti. While he has registered three goals and three assists in 12 La Liga matches, he is not a regular in Diego Simeone’s starting eleven.

The manager can also use Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata up front. With Griezmann playing in a midfield role for France and Matheus Cunha joining Wolves, Felix could be in line for more game time at Atleti if he stays there for the rest of the season.

But it doesn’t look like he will stick around at the Wanda Metropolitano. According to various sources, Felix is angry with Simeone and is determined to find a new club in January.

Man Utd and Arsenal have both been named as potential destinations for the Portugal international, who made four appearances at the World Cup in Qatar.

Felix could go to Old Trafford as a replacement for compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. Alternatively, Felix may link up with Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus as the Brazilian recovers from knee surgery.

On December 24, transfer insider Duncan Castles revealed Atleti are willing to let Felix go to an English team this winter, and for a shockingly low fee too. After signing him for £113million three years ago, they are now happy for him to depart in a loan deal worth just £8m.

Whichever club ends up landing the 23-year-old would have to pay his £248k-a-week wages in full. But this is manageable for both Man Utd and Arsenal.

Man Utd, Arsenal leading race for La Liga man

Sport Witness provide an update on the Felix transfer saga, while citing Spanish outlet AS. They state Man Utd and Arsenal are the ‘best-placed clubs’ to land him from Atleti.

The report also reveals a new price tag regarding Felix. Atleti will ask for €100m (£88m) for the attacker to leave on a permanent basis in January.

Although, they are aware this is above what Man Utd and Arsenal are happy to pay. As such, a loan move is likely to occur when the transfer window reopens.

It will be intriguing to see which attackers end up going to the two Premier League giants this winter.

Man Utd chiefs ‘fully expect’ to win the race for Cody Gakpo. He tends to play as a left winger but can also operate at centre-forward, so Felix might not be Man Utd’s only direct replacement for Ronaldo.

Arsenal have been in the market for a new striker ever since Jesus got injured. Felix is one of the options under consideration – but Mikel Arteta has now hinted Eddie Nketiah could be used instead.

The Arsenal boss said recently: “(I have) more faith in him (Nketiah) every single day. We see every day what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being and the way he is developing as a player.

“We got a great response last year when we needed him. He is ready. That is why he signed his contract. He is a key player in our squad.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has learned where a Man Utd flop will likely go when departing the club.