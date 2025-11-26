‘Optimism’ at Man Utd after ‘progress in talks’ over €50m midfielder transfer but Amorim suffers Casemiro blow

Manchester United are growing confident of sealing a deal for Joao Gomes after holding talks with his club Wolves, according to the Brazilian media, but Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim has suffered a blow in his bid to keep Casemiro at Old Trafford.

As part of the next phase in their rebuild under Amorim, Man Utd are on the hunt for a new midfielder in the January transfer window. TEAMtalk understands that Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton of Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are the three main midfield targets for Man Utd.

However, like all major clubs, Man Utd have other players on their wishlist, with Joao Gomes being one of them.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 7 that Man Utd have taken a shine to Gomes, who himself is ready to make the move from Wolves to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

We understand that Wolves have promised manager Rob Edwards that Gomes will not be sold in the middle of the season, as the club fight for survival in the Premier League.

However, money talks, and it has now been reported in the Brazilian media that Man Utd are growing hopeful of a January deal for the 24-year-old midfielder, who has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season.

According to Globo, Man Utd are ‘in ongoing negotiations with Wolverhampton for a transfer fee of around €50million (£44m, $58m)’.

‘There is optimism among the parties that the transaction will be completed by the end of the year,’ according to the report, which has added that ‘with the progress in talks between the clubs, the expectation is that negotiations with the player will intensify towards the end of 2025’.

ESPN Brasil has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Gomes, claiming that ‘a possible negotiation is not expected to be easy, since Wolves are expected to ask for a high price’ for the 24-year-old Brazil international midfielder.

The respected news outlet has noted that Man Utd want Gomes as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

While ‘Amorim wants Casemiro to remain at Old Trafford’, the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder ‘is not keen on a salary reduction’.

Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest earner, and while the Red Devils are not willing to trigger the one-year option in his contract, they are willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford if he agrees to reduce his wages.

What sources have told TEAMtalk about Joao Gomes and Casemiro

The Brazilian media is clearly getting behind the ‘Gomes to Man Utd’ transfer saga, and TEAMtalk can confirm that indeed the Red Devils are keen on the midfielder.

However, sources have told our transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Wolves will not make it easy for Man Utd to sign Gomes, who may have to force his way to get a move to Old Trafford.

Jones told TEAMtalk on November 25: “We will have to see whether the Gomes one can truly open up.

“I think that could turn into a player versus club battle that Man Utd have to deal with if they try to get him out of Wolves, because they don’t want to sell him.

“They will probably hike the price up, too.”

One needs to wait for sources in England to reveal what is happening behind the scenes with Man Utd, Wolves and Gomes to get a proper picture.

Just relying on one Brazilian news outlet would not be wise.

Regarding Casemiro, we can also confirm that Man Utd are open to keeping the defensive midfielder, but they want him to reduce his salary.

Jones told TEAMtalk on November 22: “A new deal for Casemiro is on the back burner for now, but it will be discussed.

“He’s doing well, but is not part of the long-term strategy, and it’s considered unlikely that he would take a big enough pay cut to actually be able to stay.

“He’s Man Utd’s top earner, and he could still earn very good money if he leaves in the summer. That’s the most likely scenario for him at the moment. Obviously, their focus is on new faces.”

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim would love to keep Casemiro.

Romano said about Casemiro on his YouTube channel: “Casemiro is working hard and is becoming once again in his career a crucial player for the manager.

“So, in this moment, he is really important for Ruben Amorim, but there will be a conversation about his contract because at the moment, the numbers of his contract, salary is way too high for Manchester United to extend that.

“Or they find a solution on the contract, and this is Casemiro and for Harry Maguire, or the player could leave on a free.

“So, Casemiro always received many proposals, especially from the Middle East, especially from Saudi.

“Casemiro remains a target for many clubs there, but at the moment, it depends on financials, on the salary.

“Casemiro is fully focused on the pitch now, he wants to help Man Utd in this moment, but his situation will depend on the salary.

“Amorim would love to continue with Casemiro, but again, this depends on the salary discussions.”

