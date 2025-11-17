Manchester United are unlikely to be able to sign Joao Gomes in the January transfer window, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the promise that Wolves have made to their manager, Rob Edwards, about their star midfielder.

A key area that Man Utd have identified for strengthening in the January transfer window is midfield. While the Red Devils are looking for a new wing-back and potentially a back-up striker, Man Utd’s more immediate plans are to sign a central midfielder in January.

TEAMtalk understands that Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton and Hove Albion) are among the midfielders that Man Utd have on their radar for 2026.

As we reported on November 7, Man Utd ‘have had a close look’ at Joao Gomes previously, too.

However, TEAMtalk can now reveal that Wolves have decided that they will not sell Gomes in the January transfer window and will block any approaches that happen to come their way.

Indeed, sources have confirmed that new Wolves manager Rob Edwards has been promised that the Old Gold will not cash in on Gomes during the winter window.

Edwards has arrived as successor to Vitor Pereira at Molineux with the job of steering Wolves away from relegation trouble.

The 42-year-old is known for being a very personable manager, and he wanted assurances that the squad he is inheriting is one he can rely on for the season.

Gomes is one of their top names and has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd.

In the case that Wolves are relegated, it will be almost certain that the 24-year-old Brazil international midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season.

But Edwards has been given guarantees that star names will not be sold this season – and that includes Gomes.

It is a big win for Edwards as he gets his career at Wolves underway again, after spending time previously at the club as a player.

Gomes, 24, has featured in every game for Wolves this season, and they need him back at his best as Edwards now attempts to turn around their fortunes.

Edwards’ early days in charge are being spent analysing personalities and strengths in the squad, and sources say one of the reasons he got the job is because of his ability to win players over and convince them of his objectives.

Wolves face Crystal Palace at home straight after the international break, looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

