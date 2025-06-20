Manchester United have found an alternative signing to Atalanta star Ederson as Ruben Amorim devises a smart plan to strengthen his midfield, according to a report, but the Red Devils may not have it all their way.

Following a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League table and lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils have been quite active in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, while Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is in talks over a move to Old Trafford and is keen on a link-up with Amorim.

Man Utd are also trying to sign a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP and Napoli star Victor Osimhen on their radar.

The Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder as well, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on May 12 that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on Atalanta and Brazil international star Ederson.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Atalanta want £50.5million in transfer fees for Ederson.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd find Ederson too expensive and have found an alternative target in Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha, who plays with Bruno Fernandes for Portugal.

The report has claimed that Man Utd want to sign the former Fulham midfielder on a loan deal from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been fans of the Portugal international defensive midfielder from his time at Fulham, who are also interested in re-signing him after selling him to Bayern last summer.

With Palhinha struggling for playing time at Bayern last season, Man Utd ‘are eager to find out whether he will be put on the market in the coming weeks’.

‘Manchester United have earmarked Palhinha as an intriguing low-cost option’, states the report in GiveMeSport, adding that the 29-year-old is earning close to £200,000 per week as salary when bonuses are triggered.

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

Bayern Munich could scupper Man Utd’s Joao Palhinha plan

For Man Utd, signing a player with extensive Premier League experience, such as Palhinha, on a loan deal would make a lot of sense, but it remains to be seen if Bayern would be willing to do business on such terms.

According to GiveMeSport, Bayern have not made a final decision on the future of the 29-year-old, who won the Bundesliga with the Bavarian giants last season and was part of the Portugal team that clinched the UEFA Nations League in 2024/25.

‘The German heavyweights are contemplating whether to sanction a loan move to rediscover his best form even though there were initially indications that he could be put up for sale with a £30million valuation,’ adds the report.

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim demands, Branthwaite problem

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have joined the race for a Sevilla midfielder.

A report has revealed that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has demanded two sensational signings.

Fletcher has also reported the problem that Man Utd are facing in their quest to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?