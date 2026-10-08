Man Utd still tracking £35m Belgian as one of FOUR options to fill problem position

Joaquin Seys has become one of the more closely watched left-backs in European football, with a cluster of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, monitoring the Belgium international, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils have listed the Ostend-born 21-year-old defender as an option should other targets fail. Indeed, sources state United have made enquiries about his availability from Club Brugge, while searching for longer-term cover and competition for Luke Shaw.

Interest has not faded with the window. Scouts were said to have been present again in late September, and recruitment staff are understood to rate him highly as a future option.

No formal bid has been reported, and Brugge made clear over the summer that they were unwilling to sell, but he joins the list of options with Adrien Truffert, Tyrick Mitchell and, less likely, Lewis Hall.

Arsenal and Aston Villa were also credited with enquiries at the same time.

Villa’s interest was tied to a desire for greater squad depth, with Seys viewed as a player who could add technical quality and athleticism.

Newcastle United have been mentioned too, though usually as a club trailing the others in the race.

Benfica and Porto have likewise been named as admirers who see Belgium as a useful staging post before a bigger move.

Earlier in the year, sources have linked Seys with AC Milan, Roma and Bologna, while Crystal Palace was also mentioned in England. Those updates have been quieter since the summer, with other clubs now more invested in his progress.

DON’T MISS: One MAJOR issue holding up new Bruno Fernandes contract at Man Utd as surprise clause emerges – Exclusive

Brugge not banking on selling Seys but money talks

Brugge are in a strong position, however, with Seys extending his deal until 2029 and establishing himself as a regular, with Champions League experience and a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad behind him.

The club are understood to want around €35million (£30m) if they were to consider a sale, a fee they previously did not need because they preferred to keep him.

Manager Ivan Leko has spoken of his potential to reach the top of the Premier League, while also stressing that large offers are not simple to refuse.

For now, it’s a matter of scouting and monitoring rather than negotiations and Seys remains at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Indeed, any move looks dependent on other dominoes falling, in a market where left-backs are very much desired.

READ NEXT: Liverpool joint hunt to sign Bournemouth star wanted by Man Utd as £60m price emerges – Exclusive