Jobe Bellingham has once again emerged on Manchester United’s radar ahead of this summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, as sources confirm two more ‘leading’ midfield targets for the Red Devils.

The Borussia Dortmund star was already under serious consideration by United last summer, with discussions taking place internally over a possible move for the then-teenager before he ultimately opted to continue his development in Germany.

Bellingham followed in the footsteps of his older brother Jude by choosing Dortmund as the next stage of his career after Sunderland, believing the Bundesliga giants offered the ideal pathway for long-term growth at an elite level.

The move initially proved challenging for the 20-year-old. The England youth international endured a difficult opening few months following his £30million move to the Signal Iduna Park as he adapted to the demands and tactical expectations of German football.

However, under Niko Kovac, Bellingham’s form has dramatically improved during the second half of the campaign, and he has now established himself as an increasingly dominant figure in Dortmund’s midfield.

In fact, Bellingham has started 18 of Dortmund’s last 20 matches, underlining his growing importance as a central figure in Niko Kovac’s midfield setup.

His displays have not gone unnoticed across Europe. TEAMtalk can confirm that a number of elite clubs are keeping close tabs on Bellingham’s progress, including United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as they have done since his Birmingham City days.

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Jobe Bellingham added to Man Utd shortlist

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also continuing to monitor Bellingham’s development closely as they keep tabs on his progress.

The midfielder has long been regarded within recruitment circles as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football for his age group and his recent performances have only strengthened that reputation.

United, meanwhile, have maintained a strong scouting presence at Borussia Dortmund throughout the season.

Sources state United officials have made regular visits to monitor several Dortmund players, including Daniel Svensson, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi.

However, insiders close to the club have admitted that Bellingham’s development has become an increasingly frequent discussion point among United’s recruitment staff in recent months.

United are expected to strengthen significantly in midfield this summer and are actively working on multiple targets as part of their rebuild plans.

TEAMtalk understands the club want to recruit at least two central midfielders ahead of next season and Bellingham is now firmly back under consideration as a potential option.

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Man Utd’s two ‘leading’ midfield targets confirmed

There are, however, major obstacles to any possible move and sources close to the player insist Bellingham is not actively seeking another transfer and is thoroughly enjoying life in Dortmund after his difficult early adjustment period.

The midfielder still has four-years remaining on his contract and the Bundesliga club view him as a key long-term part of their future project and any attempt to lure him away this summer would therefore be extremely difficult and likely expensive.

United are continuing to assess a wide range of midfield profiles as they finalise their recruitment strategy.

TEAMtalk understands that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Atalanta midfielder Ederson are emerging among the leading names on United’s shortlist.

They have also done work on the likes of Premier League stars Elliott Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Noah Sadiki, Matheus Fernandes and Alex Scott – whilst German star Angelo Stiller and Real Madrid’s fighting duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are amongst a host of names admired.

United’s recruitment department are understood to be carrying out extensive work across the market to ensure every possible option is explored before major decisions are made.

And while Bellingham is not currently pushing for an exit, his rapid emergence under Kovac has firmly placed him back among the names attracting serious attention from Old Trafford.

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