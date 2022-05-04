Joel Veltman says Ten Hag has ‘the most important thing’ Man Utd need and lauds incoming boss

Erik ten Hag has the tactical nous to turn Manchester United around, according to Brighton and former Ajax star Joel Veltman.

Current Ajax boss Ten Hag has agreed an initial three-year contract at Old Trafford to try and turn the club’s fortunes. The Red Devils have endured a below-par season in which they are increasingly likely to miss out on the Premier League’s top four.

As a result, Ten Hag has a lot of work to do to turn the tide at United. The main quest for the 52-year-old’s first season in charge will be to bring Champions League back for the side.

And according to Dutchman Veltman, who worked with fellow countryman Ten Hag at Ajax, the manager has what it takes to get Man Utd back on the right track.

“I think it’s a good choice only because he’s tactically really good, and I think that’s the most important thing that they need right now,” the 30-year-old told Sky Sports.

“They have the major players. Every player showed already they are amazing and can perform well in this league at the highest level, so they just need a gaffer who is like, ‘Guys, you have to do this, this and this.’

“He needs time of course, but I think he’s probably the perfect match.”

United have faced criticism on multiple fronts this season. However, reports of a lack of harmony in the dressing room have stood out.

Nevertheless, Veltman backed his former coach Ten Hag to bring togetherness back to the team.

“Hopefully he will make a team of them,” the defender said. “Like OK if you go there, I will go here.

“Like a harmonica they call it in Holland so it’s like not loose ends any more, so hopefully he will do that next season.”

Veltman backs Ten Hag for Man Utd

Veltman came through Ajax’s academy in 2012 and spent eight seasons in the first team. And despite leaving Ten Hag’s team in July 2020, he was there when Ten Hag took charge.

“He came from Ajax, next season to United, so he did it step by step, and he is still learning,” the centre-back said.

“You are still learning every game but he is still learning as well I think. Hopefully he will get the time, and he can get to show the players, directors, everybody and the fans that he is the guy and of course he needs results.

“As a gaffer you need results and hopefully they will come to him but I think it will be fine actually.”

Man Utd face major first issue

While Ten Hag is looking towards the long-term to get United back on track, there is a key first summer transfer window in charge to navigate first.

Five first-team players are definitely leaving. Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani all on the way out.

However, there could be more departures, with the futures of Marcus Rashford and others unclear.

What’s more, Ten Hag is seeking new signings of his own to get his project off the ground.