Man Utd pushed once again to sign ‘fantastic’ workhorse after Old Trafford display

Manchester United have once again been pushed to sign the “fantastic” John McGinn following his impressive display at Old Trafford.

The midfield workhorse was up to his usual high standard in the FA Cup clash which Aston Villa fans have become accustomed to seeing. His performances for club and country have put him on United‘s radar this season.

McGinn’s seemingly never-ending energy makes him an ideal fit for Ralf Rangnick’s intense pressing style.

One pundit has already urged the Red Devils to make a move for the 27-year-old. And now former United midfielder Luke Chadwick has echoed that sentiment.

He told Caught Offside: “Certainly when you think about Rangnick’s style of play and that high energy, he’s got everything you’d be looking for.

“In the Championship, he and Jack Grealish were real shining lights in that Aston Villa team.

“Coming up to the Premier League I wasn’t personally sure how he’d get on, it’s completely different to the Championship, but he’s been fantastic.

“He’s a really good player, works his socks off, you can see the passion with which he plays. He’s got fantastic skills and looks like the sort of player who’d fit in this United team.

“I think he’s a player who’d excite the crowd, and obviously he’s been recommended by Sir Alex Ferguson which isn’t bad.”

McGinn has remained a key figure since Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Villa Park. He is one of many midfielders, though.

Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey have all appeared to be favourites of the new boss. And he’s of course now brought in former Liverpool team-mate Phillipe Coutinho.

Therefore, McGinn’s exit isn’t necessarily unrealistic. However, with more than three years left on his contract, it would take a huge fee to achieve it.

McGinn one of many midfield potentials

Meanwhile, United are looking to make Gladbach star Denis Zakaria their first signing of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Zakaria, 25, has been a mainstay in the German side’s midfield since 2017. However, he will be on the move this year after opting not to renew his contract with the Bundesliga side.

Zakaria has two options. He can finalise a pre-contract agreement with another club this month before joining them on July 1. Or the Switzerland international can pursue a January move, which will cost his new side a small fee.

The latter could be about to take place as The Sun, who cite German outlet Bild, claim United want to land Zakaria before the transfer window closes.

However, there’s been conflicting reports…

