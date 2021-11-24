Manchester United are working hard behind the scenes to try and appoint a suitable interim manager with two new candidates reportedly being interviewed by football director John Murtough.

The Guardian reported that former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde had been contacted regarding the vacancy at Old Trafford. And now, the Telegraph report that two more experienced managers have been interviewed by Murtough.

Those two are believed to be Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia. The report claims as many as five coaches have been spoke to regarding the position, which became vacant after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

Michael Carrick has stepped into a caretaker role but United are planning on making an interim appointment until the end of the season. They will then pursue a long-term appointment, although Sky Sports claim the club have not ruled out making a long-term appointment imminently if the right candidate is available.

Garcia, 57, like Valverde is currently out of work. He took charge of Lyon in 2019, but left in the summer after finishing fourth in Ligue 1 meaning the club missed out on the Champions League.

He did though knock Manchester City out of the Champions League last year. And before that he won a league and cup double with Lille in 2010-11. He also guided Marseille to the Europa League final in 2018, losing 3-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Favre meanwhile boasts Borussia Dortmund as one of his former clubs. The 64-year-old has also been in charge of Hertha Berlin, Nice and Borussia Monchengladbach. While he won the Swiss title twice with Zurich in 2005/06 and 2006/07.

It’s unclear if Murtough is planning to advance talks with any of the three candidates, but he is also thinking about a permanent successor.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is in Manchester to see his side face Manchester City, is in their thinking.

Pochettino ‘happy’ at PSG

Sky Sports maintain the former Spurs man is is their first choice, with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag also a contender.

Pochettino spoke about the rumours on Tuesday and he stopped short of ruling out a switch back to England.

“I am focused and I am very focused on football. I am not a child, I spend my whole life playing football, and now my 12th year being coach, we’re in a business that the rumours are there. And I understand what is going on,” said Pochettino.

“This kind of thing cannot distract. Rumours are there, we need to live with that. We are so focused, giving 100 per cent to get our best from the club and the players. I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain, for tomorrow we are so focused to get the best results we can.”

“My contract is to 2023. This season and one season more. I don’t say nothing different. I am very happy at PSG. That is a fact.”

