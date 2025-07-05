One of Europe’s most lethal strikers cannot believe that Manchester United did not try to sign him on a bargain deal in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Man Utd endured a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign. Not only did Ruben Amorim’s side end up 15th in the Premier League table last season, but the Red Devils also suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League.

The Red Devils are determined to get things right next season and have been active in the summer transfer window, as Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and manager Amorim aim to strengthen the squad.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves with a view to playing as one of the two number 10s in Amorim’s system, while Diego Leon has arrived at Old Trafford to strengthen the left-back spot.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker as well, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee showing last season that they can be prolific in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli are just three of the strikers who are on Man Utd’s radar.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Jonathan David is a striker who many are surprised did not make onto Man Utd’s shortlist.

David was a free agent until this week when he signed a five-year contract with Serie A giants Juventus after leaving Lille.

The 25-year-old Canada international striker was on the books of Lille from 2020 until the summer of 2025.

During that period, David scored 109 goals and gave 30 assists in 232 matches, including 25 strikes in the 2024/25 campaign.

Bailey told United In Focus: “I get a lot of fans asking me about Jonathan David, and a lot of them are Manchester United fans.

“I have chased this with his people, and I can confirm they have been shocked by the lack of significant talks with most Premier League clubs, including United.

“Yes, David, who is joining Juventus now, was asking for a substantial wage packet, but he was on a free transfer.

“Personally, I believe the David situation reminds me of Marcus Thuram – similar situation where he was available on a free transfer, but the Premier League clubs were unmoved, but then he went to Italy and was a huge success and we see teams even now being linked with him for £50/60million.

“I think the same will be true of David – I don’t doubt he will score goals in Serie A.”

What has been said about Jonathan David

That David was going to leave Lille for good this summer had been well-known for a while.

The striker was loosely linked with a move to Old Trafford, with a report on May 31 claiming that Man Utd were going to assess David after missing out on the signing of Liam Delap to Chelsea.

There was not much noise about Man Utd and David thereafter, and one wonders why, especially when one considers what has been said about the Canadian star over the years.

In January 2022, former Canada international striker Iain Hume noted about David: “At his age, to have such a calmness, and a cool head like that?

“He is a world class player right now. That’s a Canadian kid. That’s the realism now. Name more than five/six strikers in the world better than him — I think you’ll struggle. Wow.”

Canada manager Jesse Marsch said about David in June 2024, as quoted in The Athletic: “(David) has such a unique mentality to never stop. He doesn’t take breaks on the pitch, he’s never caught by surprise.

“Even on a day where it’s very hot, you can see that he can cover the ground. He makes some defensive plays at the end of the match, all the way back in our box.

“And then his ability to slow the game down and make final plays is ultimately what his real talent is.

“But I think a lot of people may miss the fact that he’s so clued in every moment that nothing really slips by.”

