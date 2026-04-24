Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly considering summer moves for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, with his impressive recent form putting clubs on red alert.

The 22-year-old joined Bologna from Marseille last summer after a spat with Adrien Rabiot at the French club saw him depart, and while he took time to find his feet in Serie A, he’s now flying.

Rowe has scored twice in his last five league appearances and has also impressed in the Europa League, scoring against Aston Villa in the quarter-final first leg, as well as a goal against Roma in the previous round.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetto dello Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, scouts from Man Utd and Chelsea have both been keeping an eye on Rowe.

They have been in attendance in recent matches to watch the ex-Norwich City man, as they weigh up the possibility of a summer swoop.

It’s claimed that Bologna, while wanting to keep the player, would consider offers in the region of €40million (£35m / $47m).

The outlet also dismiss claims that there has been an ‘offer’ from the Premier League for Rowe – but Man Utd and Chelsea are indeed showing interest.

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Man Utd, Chelsea in the mix to sign Serie A star

Rowe is certainly an exciting talent and impressed for Norwich in the Championship, where he notched 12 goals and two assists in the 2023/24 campaign.

He didn’t have the same impact at Marseille, but while he started slow with Bologna, he’s now starting to show signs that he can develop into a top player.

The links with Man Utd and Chelsea are interesting, as they could both look to bring in a new winger this summer.

The Red Devils could do with more competition for the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo, and will need more depth should they qualify for the Champions League, as expected.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier this week how Chelsea are actively looking to add a new winger, after being left unimpressed by Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.

We understand that Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is on their radar, but given there is competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich for his signature, Rowe represents an intriguing alternative.

The Bologna star is certainly a player to keep an eye on as we near the summer window.

Whether Man Utd or Chelsea would be willing to spend £35m on him, however, still remains to be seen.

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