Manchester United are confident that Jonathan Tah will move to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the Bayer Leverkusen defender’s comments on his future come to light.

It has been a dire season for Man Utd, who suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday when they went down 2-0 to West Ham United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils could end up as low as 17th in the table this campaign.

The only saving grace in Man Utd’s season is the Europa League. Ruben Amorim’s side have reached the final of the prestigious European competition, and if they beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, then they will qualify for the Champions League for the 2025-26 campaign.

Man Utd need to address their attacking and midfield departments this summer, while a new goalkeeper is also on the agenda.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new and more experienced defender as well, with Tah one of the names that Amorim would love at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

Tah is leaving Bayer at the end of the season, and signing the 29-year-old Germany international centre-back who won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24 is hugely appealing for the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich are keen on Tah, too, but, according to The Mirror, Man Utd are ‘confident’ of convincing the centre-back to move to Old Trafford instead.

The report has revealed that the Red Devils have ‘held talks with Tah’s agent Pini Zahavi about a move’ and believe that the defender will pick them over Bayern.

While Tah is ‘flattered by Bayern’s interest’, the 29-year-old ‘has had a long-standing ambition to play in England’s top flight.

The Mirror has added that Tah ‘is willing to ramp up negotiations with the Red Devils if they land a spot in next season’s Champions League’.

Jonathan Tah opens up on his future

Tah is at the top of his game at the moment and is fully aware that he is in huge demand.

Given his quality and experience, the 29-year-old would be able to make an immediate impact at any club.

The Bayer star has made it clear that he has not made a decision on his future yet, and has suggested that he could leave the Bundesliga for another league.

Tah told Bild: “I will make a decision soon. I don’t want to set a date. The truth is that it will not take two months.”

The centre-back added: “When you go to a place where you may not speak the language, it’s a particularly challenging experience.

“This also applies to my position, which I naturally want to play within a team. It would require a lot of me to get involved somewhere. That’s why going abroad is so attractive to me.”

