Jorge Mendes provides inside track on breathtaking £192m Man Utd double deal after Ratcliffe ‘confirmation’

Agent Jorge Mendes has provided an update on the situations of Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva, two players Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly desperate to sign for Manchester United in 2024.

Neves is a 19-year-old central midfielder who has already won three caps for the Portugal national team. Despite Neves’ tender age, he is already an important player for Benfica, having featured heavily in every single one of their 30 games so far this season.

Silva, meanwhile, is a 20-year-old centre-back who plays with Neves at international level. He has established himself as a rock at the back for Benfica and has played 27 times across all competitions this term.

The pair are the latest gems to emerge from the Benfica academy, a setup which has already produced top stars such as Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. And the youngsters look set to make Benfica even more money at some point in the near future.

Man Utd have expressed an interest in both Neves and Silva. On January 14, it was revealed that Ratcliffe views Neves as a ‘priority’ signing to improve the midfield, with Casemiro seemingly past his best.

And two days later, Silva was ‘confirmed’ as being on Ratcliffe’s four-man shortlist of possible centre-half signings. Silva could replace Raphael Varane, who is being tipped to leave Man Utd at the end of the campaign.

Ratcliffe will have to break the bank to sign the duo, though that is within his means. Benfica want €100million (£88.5m) for Silva, while Neves’ release clause stands at a whopping €120m (£103m). Therefore, if Man Utd want to sign both starlets, they will have to spend a huge £191.5m.

Mendes, who represents Neves and Silva, has now been quizzed about their futures during an interview in his native Portugal.

Jorge Mendes discusses two Man Utd targets

The agent has confirmed that Man Utd will not be able to complete any double deal in January, though he has hinted Benfica might consider their departures in the summer.

“Benfica have two players who are highly coveted: Joao Neves and Antonio Silva. Then their president, Rui Costa, will have to decide when he’s ready to consider a deal. It’s always the club’s decision. I can take the proposals and the conditions…,” he said.

When asked if there have already been bids for the players, Mendes replied: “Yes, there have been situations in which any of them would have had offers if the door had been open.

“The players will stay at Benfica until the end of the season, that’s for sure, and then Rui Costa will decide what’s best to do. And then, as with all the other players: meetings, talks and, when the time is right, the decisions will be made.”

He added: “Of course, when we’re talking about two top players, we’re always talking about the best European clubs.”

