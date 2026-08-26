Manchester United are locked in talks with leading agent Jorge Mendes over their left-back situation, TEAMtalk understands, with the Portuguese super-agent looking after two of their leading targets, Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas.

United have now finalised the deal for Carlos Baleba, completing the third and final midfield signing they had been targeting this summer, and their focus has switched firmly to bringing in a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw.

We revealed back in July that Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas was on United’s radar, while Barcelona’s Balde and RB Leipzig’s David Raum have also been considered as alternatives should they fail to land top target Lewis Hall.

United remain interested in Hall, but Newcastle’s valuation would require a world-record fee for a left-back and that has prompted the club to explore other avenues with the transfer deadline approaching.

Salinas is available for €16million (£13.7m / $18.7m), which is his release clause at Racing Santander, although he is also attracting strong interest from Atletico Madrid.

We understand talks between Salinas’ representatives and Atletico are ongoing and, at this stage, a move within Spain appears to be his preference.

However, United have not been ruled out and the club continue to assess the situation.

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Alejandro Balde set for crunch talks amid Man Utd interest

Balde’s future is similarly uncertain.

The Barcelona left-back is due to hold talks with head coach Hansi Flick after being left out of the club’s clash with Elche, with Flick understood not to have felt the defender was in the right state of mind for the game.

Barcelona are also looking at RB Leipzig’s left-sided central defender Castello Lukeba, but TEAMtalk understands they would need player exits to make that deal possible.

Balde is one of the players Barcelona could potentially move on, making his situation one to watch as United assess whether a deal can be done.

The 22-year-old remains a player United greatly admire and his availability could become clearer after his discussions with Flick.

United sporting director Jason Wilcox is in direct contact with Mendes to assess both situations, with the club eager to find a solution and bring in their new left-back before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

For now, Hall remains the preferred target, but the financial demands involved mean Balde and Salinas are increasingly important alternatives as United race to strengthen the position.

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