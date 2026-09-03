Man Utd pursuit of €16m left-back ends in surprise outcome

Manchester United’s decision not to bring Jorge Salinas to Old Trafford has led the Spanish left-back to get a pay rise at his club, Racing Santander, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, but in the end, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, did not bring any reinforcement in that department.

Alejandro Balde of Barcelona was a top target for Man Utd, but the Premier League giants felt that the cost of signing the Spain international left-back was too expensive.

Jorge Salinas was another Spain-based left-back that Man Utd looked at signing.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 26 that Man Utd were exploring a deal for Salinas.

Sources told us that Salinas was available for €16million (£13.7m / $18.7m) – his release clause at the Spanish club.

In the end, Michael Carrick’s Man Utd decided not to sign Salinas, who is still at Racing.

According to Spanish publication AS, Salinas will now get a pay rise at Racing.

The report has outlined interest in the 19-year-old Spanish left-back in the summer transfer window from Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Aston Villa.

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Jorge Salinas to get pay rise after Man Utd interest

The report has stated: ‘Racing Santander set his release clause at €16 million, and no team signed him.

‘Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in particular, showed interest.

‘Now Racing will substantially improve his financial terms.’

AS has further added: ‘Barcelona did make a move, offering just under €5 million, which Racing, who claimed he was now worth €16 million after their promotion, refused to negotiate.

‘English clubs also showed interest, with Manchester United and Aston Villa, including Unai Emery, expressing interest.

‘However, they ultimately signed Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid.

‘But not even Atletico Madrid, who offered €14 million, plus another €1 million in add-ons and the loan of one of the players Chema Aragon was fighting for, could convince him.

‘Midnight struck, the transfer window closed, and Jorge Salinas stayed at Racing.

‘For how long? For now, he’ll get a considerable pay rise.

‘And José Alberto has a great left-back who (SPOILER ALERT!!!) will soon make his debut with the Under-21s.’

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