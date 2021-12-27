Jose Mourinho battling Tottenham for Man Utd star he couldn’t forget

Jose Mourinho is seeking to sign a Manchester United star for a second time, though he faces stiff competition from Tottenham, per a report.

The Portuguese boss returned to Italy in the summer when taking the reins at Roma. Mourinho’s three most recent jobs prior to Roma came in the Premier League, As such, it’s come as no surprise to see Roma persistently linked with players Mourinho knows well from his time in England.

A right-back is understood to be one of Mourinho’s top priorities next month.

The Serie A side had been linked with Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot. However, Ralf Rangnick’s arrival has seen Dalot installed as the first-choice right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Accordingly, Dalot is now off the market.

Norwich’s Max Aarons was also touted, but it appears Roma have now settled on an Arsenal target instead with a January deal now at an ‘advanced stage’.

Nonetheless, another right-sided defender on United’s books is in Mourinho’s sights as he seeks to overhaul the position entirely.

That’s according to the Sun, who state Roma want to sign United youngster Charlie Wellens.

Mourinho keen on Wellens reunion

The 19-year-old has been a regular with United’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2 this season. He is reportedly known for his passing range and has contributed in both the goals and assists column this season.

Mourinho is described as ‘keen’ to bring Wellens to Roma and reportedly tried to sign him while managing at Tottenham.

Wellens was occasionally brought into first-team training despite being just 16 during Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford. He impressed to such a degree that he has seemingly made an indelible impression on Mourinho.

The Sun state either a January or summer transfer could be on the cards. However, Spurs are clouding the issue after also registering their interest.

It’s also stated Wellens could be attracted to the prospect of moving abroad in order to garner quicker first-team opportunities.

Man Utd eyeing £50m Aston Villa ace

Meanwhile, Manchester United have made Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez a transfer target as a potential David de Gea replacement, according to a report.

While Dean Henderson is De Gea’s obvious successor, reports have claimed that he wants a new challenge due to a consistent lack of game time of late.

As a result, the Daily Star claims that Villa’s Argentina international Martinez is firmly on United’s transfer shortlist.

The 29-year-old has been a standout player at Villa Park since his move there from Arsenal in September 2020. He has made 54 appearances so far, keeping 20 clean sheets.

United have reportedly watched Martinez ‘several times’ and consider him a ‘highly suitable’ player to replace De Gea.

But the Red Devils would only make a move for him if De Gea left before his contract runs out in the summer of 2023. United would reportedly be willing to pay £50million for him, too.

Martinez is one of the first names on the team sheet at Villa and has continued to impress in the early stages of Steven Gerrard’s reign as manager.

