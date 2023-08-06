Jose Mourinho eyes transfer hijack for Man Utd star after Premier League side see bid rejected

Roma are said to be interested in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, following West Ham’s opening offer being turned down.

It’s no secret that McTominay could be on the move this summer. His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025 and he is now considering his options for the future.

With Man Utd keen on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, McTominay could fall further down the pecking order if he sticks around at Old Trafford.

West Ham are interested in the Scottish midfielder, along with his Man Utd teammates Harry Maguire. However, they have reportedly been unsuccessful with their opening bid.

Roma have been made aware of these developments and could end up swooping in for the 26-year-old, ahead of West Ham.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Man Utd are holding out for £40m and the midfielder continues to be a player of interest for Roma.

“Been told Manchester United rejected a first bid for Scott McTominay from West Ham United by claiming £40m to make the deal,” Tavolieri explained.

“The Scottish midfielder is also on AS Roma’s shortlist should Nemanja Matic leave.”

With West Ham now seemingly working on a deal to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, it remains to be seen if they will go back on for McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder did feature in 39 matches across all competitions for Man Utd last season, although he only started in 10 Premier League matches.

McTominay could stay at Old Trafford

Despite the exit links surrounding the midfielder, there is still a chance that McTominay stays at Man Utd this season.

While Roma are interested, it is unlikely that they will splash £40m on the midfielder. Especially when you consider that Roma’s record transfer was £36m to sign Patrik Schick in 2017.

Fabrizio Romano recently clarified the state of play regarding McTominay and Maguire amid their links to West Ham.

“Despite reports, I’m not aware of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay undergoing medicals ahead of a move to West Ham at this stage. West Ham are focused on their midfield and more specifically, signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There’s a chance for both McTominay and Maguire to stay at Man United for sure, as the Manchester club will only sell if the two players receive important proposals; otherwise, they can stay.”

Erik ten Hag could still get some value out of McTominay next season, especially as the likes of Donny van de Beek and Fred could also depart this summer.

The Man Utd boss won’t want to be left short in midfield and the Scottish international is still considered a solid squad member at this time.

With upcoming youngster Kobbie Mainoo also set to miss the start of the new campaign, it would make sense to keep McTominay around for the time being.

Time will tell if any clubs do decide to match Man Utd’s £40m asking price for the Scottish star.

