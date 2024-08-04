Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are reportedly stepping up their efforts to hijack Manchester United’s move for Fiorentina man Sofyan Amrabat.

The Morocco international caught the world’s attention with his stellar displays for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as his nation reached the semi-finals of the competition.

After that and the rest of the 2022/23 campaign, the former Club Brugge star agreed to join the Red Devils on a season-long loan in 2023, much to manager Erik ten Hag’s delight.

When he joined last September, the Dutchman said: “It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another [number] six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season you need that depth there.

“In that position, we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others we have to make compromises but, with Sofryan Amrabat, we have another one.

“Also he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it’s very good to have him and I think he fits very good to Premier League football, to Champions League football. I think the demands are strong.

“He is very dynamic, he’s very good in the duels. So we are pleased that we have him at United and I think he will contribute to our high targets we set.”

However, the move wasn’t a hugely fruitful one. Although he made 30 appearances in all competitions, 17 of which were starts, some of his performances left much to be desired, with the 27-year-old struggling at left-back and as a defensive midfielder on a number of occasions.

While he did impress in the final few games of the season, United did not take up the option to turn his loan move into a £21.4m permanent one, with Amrabat heading back to Fiorentina.

However, with United so far unsuccessful in their efforts to sign new midfielders, Amrabat could be a solid back-up option for the Premier League giants.

Moreover, he has not been included in Fiorentina’s pre-season tour, with the Serie A team seemingly intent on selling him this summer.

But while the Red Devils ponder whether or not to sign the former Hellas Verona loanee, ex-Red Devils boss Mourinho is reportedly considering bringing him to Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce edging closer to meeting price tag

Reports suggest Amrabat could be signed for €15m (£12.7m) and now Turkish publication Fanatik has claimed Fenerbahce are doubling their efforts to recruit him.

The report adds the Turkish team have had two bids for Amrabat – the second of which was £10.2m – but both fall short of Fiorentina’s valuation for him.

If United don’t act quickly, they may risk losing Amrabat to Fenerbahce, or another club entirely. However, as they are not chomping at the bit to sign him, missing out on him would not be a disaster.