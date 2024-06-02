Jose Mourinho points finger at Ten Hag over major Man Utd player fail

Jadon Sancho has been sparked back into life by his Dortmund loan

Jose Mourinho has pinned the blame for Jadon Sancho’s failed time at Manchester United on manager Erik Ten Hag whom he feels has been unable to get the best out of a gifted player.

Sancho‘s return to Dortmund on loan has revitalised his career after it seemed that he might just drop off the face of the earth while signed to Manchester United.

Ten Hag publicly called out Sancho over his attitude in training before exiling the England winger from the first team squad after Sancho hit back at the manager on social media and refused to issue an apology.

Despite the growing likelihood that Ten Hag will be shown the exit at Old Trafford it doesn’t appear that Sancho wants a Manchester United stay.

Mourinho believes that Ten Hag must take responsibility for botching the handling of Sancho.

“As a player we know his talent,” Mourinho said on the Champions League final broadcast.

“For sure the kid made mistakes. But for sure also his manager was not able to get the best out of him.

“I think in this case for sure they [Manchester United] look at it and try to analyse what happened at Man United and what he found at Dortmund.”

Sancho, Ten Hag just didn’t click

Mourinho admitted that sometimes a manager and his players simply don’t gel, something he has also experienced from time to time.

“If I look to my own history sometimes I failed with players, I couldn’t create the right empathy and I couldn’t understand the player’s DNA, I couldn’t help players to grow in the right direction.

“The majority of the times I did but on some occasions I couldn’t. I tried to understand the nature of the player and they have the talent but sometimes not the mindset that you want.

“Normally it is not multi-factorial. Normally it is the manager, the player, the family, the agent, the club.

“Looking at myself as a coach I did many times get the best out of young players and help them to be what they were in the future. Other times I failed.

“Even being multi-factorial we are part of it and as coaches with more experience we manage situations of deja vu when we get older and try to help the player to go in the right direction.”

Manchester United are rumoured to have slapped a £55m price tag on Sancho which could prove a stumbling block to a permanent move back to Dortmund.