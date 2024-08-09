Jose Mourinho ready to steal Man Utd flop as shock Old Trafford return is mooted

Manchester United’s hunt for a new midfielder has taken another twist, with Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for a possible target.

The Red Devils are intent on reinvigorating their midfield as Casemiro is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and there have been bids from Fulham for Scott McTomimay.

It has been a fraught search for their main targets, with talks over Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte breaking down over the price.

The Uruguayan, 23, is valued at around €50m, and that has proven too much for Man Utd as it now. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opted to look at other targets, reportedly including Monaco’s Youssef Fofana.

PSG remain open to a sale of Ugarte after completing the signing of Joao Neves from Benfica, meaning the Red Devils could return to the table.

But they could also miss out on a player who played for them last season. Sofyan Amrabat spent the campaign on loan at Old Trafford from Fiorentina and remains a possibility on a permanent deal.

While they rejected the option to sign Amrabat as part of the initial deal with the Italian side, they remain interested in discussing a reduced fee.

But Man Utd’s former boss Mourinho, who took over at Turkish side Fenerbahce this summer, is keen to sign the Moroccan.

While Amrabat still prefers a move back to Manchester, he may be persuaded to link up with Mourinho if an offer doesn’t materialise.

Their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray, who have been credited with an interest in McTominay, are also ready to pounce for Amrabat.

Amrabat isn’t in Fiorentina’s plans and they could be set to move him on if they can secure a deal for a replacement. Juventus’ American midfielder Weston McKennie, formerly of Leeds United, is a reported target.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray to challenge Man Utd for Amrabat

Erik ten Hag faced the media on Friday before the Community Shield at Wembley against Manchester City and wasn’t giving anything away with regards his club’s business.

“When we have news, we will announce it. You’ve seen the market, it is quite quiet still. We have done business, we have done two deals, now it’s about timings, the market, the market options, the right moment and the right things.



“We know what we are doing. We are in a good position with the squad. Just be patient and in the right moment we will tell you.”

The signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee gave Ten Hag a strong start to the transfer window, but Yoro has already suffered a serious injury.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking for an improvement on the eighth placed finish in the Premier League this season. But the manager may point out he’ll need more quality in order to compete.

