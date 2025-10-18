Antony reunion ON for £43m Man Utd star who ‘wants out’ after getting fed up with Ruben Amorim – ‘contact’ made

Real Betis are keen on a January deal for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and reuniting him with Antony, according to a report in the Spanish press, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils could offload the Dutchman.

Antony spent the second half of last season on loan from Man Utd at Betis and revived his career at the Spanish club. The 25-year-old Brazil international winger scored nine goals in 24 starts for Betis and earned a €25million (£21.7m, $29.1m) permanent deal in the summer of 2025, with Man Utd also inserting a 50% sell-on clause into the contract.

Betis, who finished sixth in LaLiga under manager Manuel Pellegrini, have now taken a shine to Zirkzee and believe that they could revive the Netherlands international forward, according to a Spanish report.

On October 7, The Daily Mail reported that ‘Zirkzee wants out of Man United’, revealing that the £43m (€49.5m, $57.7m) forward has been so frustrated with manager Ruben Amorim that he ‘has reached a point where he is looking for an exit route in January’.

The former Bologna star’s ‘frustration has escalated significantly in recent weeks’, with the 24-year-old worried about his place in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

According to Fichajes, Betis sense an opportunity to sign Zirkzee in the January transfer window and plan to propose a loan deal for the second half of the season.

Betis have ‘already held initial informal contacts with the player’s representatives and hope to build on past contacts with the Old Trafford board’.

The Spanish news outlet has added that Man Utd are open to sending Zirkzee out on loan in the January transfer window.

Zirkzee has played only 74 minutes in the Premier League for Man Utd so far this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Zirkzee made 49 appearances for Man Utd, scoring seven goals and giving three assists in the process.

Man Utd open to Joshua Zirkzee exit – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so the claim that Betis are actively in talks with Zirkzee must be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, there is no doubt that the Man Utd forward is the subject of intense interest from a number of clubs.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd are open to letting Zirkzee leave on loan or on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

Sources have said that while Man Utd boss Amorim ‘appreciates’ the Dutchman’s ‘qualities’, the Portuguese manager does not view him ‘as a natural fit within his preferred attacking system’

TEAMtalk understands that Zirkzee is considering his future at Man Utd, with Everton and West Ham United interested in the forward.

Como, too, are interested in the former Bayern Munich forward, who would like to stay in the Premier League if he were to leave Man Utd in the middle of the season.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given his take on Zirkzee’s future, adding that West Ham have made a call.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Zirkzee is basically not playing that much [this season].

“So, obviously, not happy with the current game time, but it doesn’t mean that Zirkzee is unhappy with Man United or Zirkzee is pushing for a move.

“Obviously, if they get to January in the next three months and Zirkzee keeps not playing, that could be a possibility for Zirkzee to explore a move away in a World Cup season, but at the moment, nothing about this.

“We will see in January, but it will depend on the game time. Zirkzee, obviously, like all the players in the world, wants to play football.

“He’s young. He wants to develop. He wants to be an important part of the team.

“At the moment, he’s not playing that much. Man United only play at the moment one competition.

“So that’s why the situation is probably complicated. But again, Zirkzee is not forcing a move out of Manchester United.

“Zirkzee could move if, in January, he is still not playing that much. There is interest from several clubs in Italy and also in England.

“For example, West Ham are showing some interest in Joshua, but at the moment, nothing more than this.

“Just some calls to understand the situation and that’s it. We will see what’s going to happen for the January transfer window. Still early to say with Zirkzee focused on Manchester United.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that should Zirkzee leave Man Utd, then the Red Devils will look to sign another striker.

Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to Man Utd, and our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed whether the striker could end up at Old Trafford in January.

Man Utd have also learned whether they would be able to sign an Inter Milan star in 2026.

And finally, Man Utd will be overjoyed to know that Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a deal for the Red Devils’ number one midfield target,

