Manchester United are prepared to green light the sale of Joshua Zirkzee

Roma have taken pole position in the race for Joshua Zirkzee, with direct negotiations now underway between the Italian club and Manchester United, as TEAMtalk reveals the latest on his future amid rival interest from the Premier League.

Sources in Rome and Manchester confirm contact between the clubs as the Serie A side accelerate plans to terminate Evan Ferguson’s loan from Brighton and install the Dutch striker as their new focal point in January.

Zirkzee, 24, has started only three Premier League games this season and, despite Ruben Amorim’s public praise for his versatility, finds himself behind the injured Benjamin Sesko in the pecking order.

United’s hierarchy, keen to streamline the attack around Sesko long-term and raise funds for a supporting forward, remain open to offers around €35-40m (£30.6-£35m, $40.7-$46.5m), or a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

Roma’s sporting director, Frederic Massara, views Zirkzee as the final piece of an attacking overhaul. Artem Dovbyk has failed to hit expected heights, and Ferguson has struggled, prompting the Giallorossi to potentially pull the trigger early on the Irishman’s loan from Brighton.

Zirkzee, who exploded onto the scene with 11 goals for Bologna in 2023/24, before his £36.5m switch to United, has already signalled his willingness to return to Serie A and reunite with the league that showcased his elegant hold-up play and eye for goal.

While Roma push hardest, they are not alone, facing competition from other Italian giants and four Premier League sides…

READ NEXT 🤔 Who will leave Man Utd first: Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte?

Premier League quartet interested in Zirkzee

AC Milan continue to monitor Zirkzee, while Juventus and Inter retain interest in a cut-price deal.

West Ham lead a pack of Premier League sides – joined by Brighton, Aston Villa, and Everton in the race – ready to pounce if United lower their demands.

Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven complete the chasing pack, though momentum currently lies firmly with Roma.

With Ferguson’s exit all but confirmed and personal terms unlikely to be an obstacle, the next fortnight will decide whether Zirkzee boards a flight to Rome or remains at Carrington.

One thing is certain: after a difficult six months in Manchester, regular football – and with it a realistic shot playing for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup – is now within touching distance.

Latest Man Utd news: Man City striker battle / Semenyo latest

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Manchester City are favourites ahead of United to sign Bahia striker Dell, who has drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the stories of the Under-17 World Cup, where he finished as the third top-scorer in Qatar, clinching the Bronze boot, and United scouts were impressed with his performances.

However, with Bahia being a City Group side, the Cityzens have an ace card as they consider bringing him to the Etihad.

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones has reported that United sources are confident they have the capability to match Antoine Semenyo’s £65m release clause in January.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.