Manchester United are ready to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in January, but they do have strong conditions attached to any departure, while we can clarify links to Dusan Vlahovic amid claims the Red Devils plan to bring in the Juventus striker as a replacement.

Zirkzee moved to United in July 2024, one of five signings overseen that summer during the ill-fated reign of Dan Ashworth. Having cost £36.5m (€40m, $45m), it is safe to say the transfer has not worked out for all parties, with the Netherlands so far scoring just seven goals for Manchester United.

Strong reports in recent days have suggested interest in prising him away from Old Trafford in the January window is growing, and our sources have confirmed there is no shortage of suitors vying for his signature.

And having racked up just 82 minutes of Premier League action so far this season, Fraser Fletcher revealed that West Ham lead the charge for the player, but with Brighton, Aston Villa, and Everton also all having registered interest, while Sunderland are also letting it be known they would consider a potential loan deal.

There is also interest from the Continent too: Roma, Inter Milan, and Juventus have all discussed cut-price deals, while in recent days both Roma and Sevilla are also known to be considering a move.

Either way, United have let it be known they are willing to sanction his exit, though the message is clear to his suitors: a permanent sale below €40m (£35m, $46m) will not be sanctioned, but a loan – with or without an option to buy – appears their preferred route, with the hope it could spark summer interest and lead to their asking price being met.

Should an exit go through in January, that would give United the licence to sign a replacement, and sources can confirm the club have been offered Dusan Vlahovic amid his contract stand-off at Juventus.

Despite that, sources claim a deal is by no means certain and even though the prolific 116-goal Serbian striker will be available for a bargain fee…

Man Utd offered Vlahovic – but that doesn’t mean transfer green light

As it stands, Vlahovic, who has netted 64 goals in 159 appearances for Juventus, will become a free agent on July 1, and the Italian side faces a critical few weeks to either lock him down to a new deal, or sanction a cut-price January exit.

However, there remains uncertainty about his future with the two parties yet to agree on terms for a new deal, with the Serbian striker needing to take a pay cut if he were to stay.

Sources, though, insist Juventus are still keen to keep him if an agreement can be reached and there is some fresh hope of that happening since new coach, Luciano Spalletti, arrived.

Still, the finances remain an issue to overcome – and several Premier League clubs have been made aware of the terms that would be needed to sign him in 2026.

To that end, Juventus will sanction a cut-price €20m (£17.5m, $23m) deal in January if a new deal is not agreed before then.

United are one of those who have been informed of the situation, though, as Fletcher explains, that does not mean they will necessarily pull the trigger on the move.

And while Fletcher confirms that Vlahovic is ‘on the list’ and is a player they are ‘considering’, he is not their number one priority for January – that will be on the signing of a new midfielder – and with United also keen for summer signing Benjamin Sesko to work.

Vlahovic, though, will not be short of suitors should a move to Old Trafford fail to materialise and we understand that Premier League sides, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham, are among those being asked to be kept updated on his situation.

Latest Man Utd news: Neville tears into FIVE stars; huge Elliot Anderson claims

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has fired a major dig at four more United players who he feels need to do better – and last week’s rant at Sesko, a player he indicated was useless, has received further backing by a respected former Premier League manager.

Elsewhere, claims that United have given the green light by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bid for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in January have been looked into by our sources – and our information suggests the club has a different path in mind when it comes to a winter window signing, amid talk of a £90m bid.

That’s because we can exclusively reveal that United have received encouragement that a deal is there to be done for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson – and there is confidence from those in power that a huge January transfer could be accepted.

Finally, United have missed out on the loan signing of a top-class Real Madrid star in January, owing to the refusal to include a key clause in the deal, sources have revealed.

