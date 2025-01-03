The first move has been made for Joshua Zirkzee

One of the most likely clubs to take Joshua Zirkzee away from Manchester United have opened talks with the striker’s representatives – and his current employers have made their transfer stance clear.

A January departure looks likely for Zirkzee after a seriously underwhelming first six months in the Premier League. Most recently, he was taken off by Ruben Amorim inside the first half of Man Utd’s defeat to Newcastle.

In the aftermath of that humiliating decision, TEAMtalk learned that Zirkzee has recognised he needs to leave Man Utd sooner rather than later – and that a return to Italy with either Juventus, AC Milan or Bologna could take shape.

It is Juventus who have subsequently made the first move, with Gianluca Di Marzio revealing that the Serie A side – who are coached by Zirkzee’s former Bologna boss, Thiago Motta – have made contact with the 23-year-old’s representatives.

Juventus, who are unbeaten in Serie A this season but have drawn more games than they have won and are only the fifth-highest scorers in the table, want to take Zirkzee on loan until the end of the season.

However, Man Utd have made it clear that they only want to let Zirkzee go on a permanent deal, or at the very least a loan with an obligation for a permanent transfer in the summer.

That’s despite it only being a few months since Man Utd handed Zirkzee a contract until 2029 with an option for a further year.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford remains at risk of leaving Man Utd in January too after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

Spectacularly, Rashford has now been linked with his own move to Italy, whereby he could join Napoli in a deal that would allow Victor Osimhen to move the other way.

That move would require Osimhen to break his current loan spell at Galatasaray.

And Man Utd are still trying to shift Antony as well, with the winger now being offered to four clubs – including one in the Premier League.

Likewise, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sanctioned a massive loss on Casemiro, with the midfielder allowed to leave Old Trafford this month and seemingly in agreement over his fate.

Only once Man Utd raise funds from player exits can they start getting ambitious about any additions of their own.

Why Zirkzee is struggling at Man Utd

By Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut. But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net again until the start of December.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style, likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in September.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.