Latest Man Utd stance on Zirkzee exit after Amorim sack made clear to Roma as ‘assurances’ revealed

Manchester United have no plans to keep Joshua Zirkzee at the club and will allow him to join AS Roma in the January transfer window, despite the departure of Ruben Amorim as the manager, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We understand that Roma have received fresh assurances that Zirkzee is set to join the club this month.

The Serie A outfit had already informally agreed a loan proposal with Man Utd before Amorim was dismissed as the manager.

But that moment raised brief concerns that the managerial change could disrupt Roma’s plans.

However, communication between the parties is understood to have resumed on Wednesday, and Roma now believe the deal for the Man Utd forward can still be completed.

Roma would ideally like to sign Zirkzee on a permanent basis, and the prospect of returning to Serie A – where he previously impressed with Bologna – is understood to appeal to the player.

A loan move with an option to buy is still expected to be the most viable solution to complete the deal during this transfer window.

Roma have long anticipated that Zirkzee would not be permitted to leave before Manchester United’s AFCON participants return to the club anyway, meaning their overall plans remain unchanged.

Zirkzee joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2029, with the option for a further year.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international forward has made 64 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

