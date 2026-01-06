Roma have been informed by Joshua Zirkzee’s camp that he still wants to move to the Italian capital despite Ruben Amorim’s departure, though sources believe there may soon be a change of stance from two other unsettled stars.

The Dutchman has endured a frustrating time in England since his move from Bologna in the summer of 2024. Costing a fee of £36.5m (€42.5m, $49.5m), the 24-year-old has managed just 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in his 63 appearances for Manchester United so far.

While Zirkzee did step off the bench and make an impact at Leeds in the 1-1 draw on Sunday, teeing up Matheus Cunha for the equaliser with a beautifully-weighted pass, it seems that outing at Elland Road could be one of his last in United colours.

The 24-year-old has made it known to United that he is keen to move on, and his people have held talks with a number of clubs in recent months.

It became known that a move back to Italy was his preferred option, and Roma quickly emerged as the leading contender.

Now we can confirm that Roma are making a fresh push for Zirkzee and are planning fresh talks to secure his signature after it emerged their move for Atletico Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori had stalled.

Roma want to bring in both Zirkzee as a new centre forward and Raspadori to play off the left wing, though the move for the latter looks to have been delayed until at least after Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup clash against Real Madrid, which is to be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Per the latest reports in Italy, talks are ongoing over a deal to bring former Napoli star Raspadori back to Serie A after Roma struck an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

However, that will not detract from their efforts to also sign Zirkzee and, despite Amorim’s departure and amid claims in the Daily Mail that Zirkzee could be given an Old Trafford lifeline, we’ve been informed that the player’s camp have made it known to Roma that the player still wants to seal a move to the Eternal City.

As a result, we are told that Roma are expected to make a fresh approach for Zirkzee in the coming days.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Mainoo could abort plan to leave Man Utd

Whilst Zirkzee still wants to move, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte – who had been looking to get out of Old Trafford – will continue to push for an exit following Amorim’s sacking.

However, according to information received from my colleague, Dean Jones, Amorim’s departure as manager could allow Mainoo to get back into the starting line-up under interim boss Darren Fletcher and become part of the club’s long-term future again.

The 20-year-old has long believed that his best chance of securing a future at Man Utd would come by outlasting Amorim, and that scenario is now a reality. Amorim’s explosive reaction following Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday has eventually led the Red Devils to sack him.

And now, Man Utd’s decision to part ways with Amorim could have significant implications for the player, who had been weighing up his future, frustrated by a lack of trust from Amorim and increasingly keen on the idea of moving on.

Under Amorim this season, Mainoo did not make a single start in the Premier League and played only 212 minutes in the competition.

Those inside Man Utd continue to urge patience, pointing to Mainoo’s age and development curve.

Privately, Mainoo’s stance has been consistent in that his long-term prospects at Man Utd would only truly improve if he remained at the club longer than Amorim.

With Amorim now gone, that possibility is now a reality.

Currently sidelined with an injury, Mainoo had been watching events unfold from the sidelines, but the departure of Amorim could prove a defining moment in his Man Utd career.

Rashford return ‘possible’; Portuguese press angry after Amorim sacking

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford could also now play for United once again following the departure of Amorim, according to a Spanish report, which has also claimed how Barcelona view the forward’s deal right now.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s sacking has earned the 40-year-old a bucket-load of sympathy in Portugal, with a lot of anger directed at players and those behind the scenes, and in particular, Jason Wilcox.

On the question of who replaces the Portuguese in the dug-out, United bosses have already decided their top candidate, according to our sources.

And while they will likely have to wait before getting their hands on the man in question – Oliver Glasner – the Red Devils also have several other strong candidates in mind, too, as they take their time in deciding a successor to the Portuguese.

Joining the debate,Paul Scholes has also named the manager he wants to see take charge of the first team at Old Trafford – and with the legendary star quickly ruling out two names that have burst into the frame in recent hours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Enzo Maresca.