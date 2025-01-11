David Ornstein reveals how INEOS truly feels about Joshua Zirkzee as forward’s stance on Man Utd exit emerges

David Ornstein has revealed what Manchester United insiders are now saying about Joshua Zirkzee, with The Athletic journalist also disclosing what the forward wants to do regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd signed Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer of 2024. Erik ten Hag was then in charge of the Red Devils, who paid £36.5m in transfer fees to secure the services of the Netherlands international forward after a less-than-stellar season.

Joshua Zirkzee made 37 appearances for Bologna last season. He scored 12 goals and gave seven assists in those games.

The 23-year-old forward has failed to make a huge impact at Old Trafford so far this campaign. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 matches in all competitions.

The Dutchman has been linked with an exit from Man Utd in the January transfer window. Serie A outfit Juventus are keen on a deal for Zirkzee. AC Milan have also been linked.

Ornstein has disclosed what United chiefs are privately feeling about Zirkzee.

While revealing that the youngster himself is keen on staying at Old Trafford and trying to make his Man Utd move a success, Ornstein has said INEOS believe that they should not have signed him in the first place.

David Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “I think there’s been uncertainty around his immediate future because his transfer so far from Bologna hasn’t really gone to plan. There’s a feeling inside United at the moment that maybe that was a mistake.

“It is very early days, and this story focuses on him and his intentions. Despite a lot of interest reportedly building from elsewhere, he doesn’t intend to leave at the time of recording, and things can change.”

Man Utd offered blockbuster swap involving Zirkzee

While Zirkzee may want to stay at Man Utd, he could be left with no choice but to leave Old Trafford if the Premier League giants accept a swap deal.

Reports earlier this week claimed that United have the chance to do a deal with Juventus where they will sign Dusan Vlahovic and move Zirkzee to the Italian giants.

Juventus are desperate to cash in on Vlahovic and have a long-standing interest in Zirkzee, whom they have admired since his time at Bologna.

With United needing a striker, the chance to have Vlahovic in Ruben Amorim’s team could sway the Red Devils to offload Zirkzee to Juventus in the January transfer window.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford loan exit, Diego Leon medical

While the future of Zirkzee is wrapped up in uncertainty, Marcus Rashford looks to be heading out of Manchester United.

Barcelona and AC Milan are determined to get a deal done for Rashford in the January transfer window, and United are so desperate to get him off their books that they are willing to accept a loan deal.

A report has claimed that Man Utd will offload Rashford on loan if there is an obligation-to-buy option. The Red Devils will even cover 50% of his salary.

Another United player who has been linked with an exit from United this month is Kobbie Mainoo.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the midfielder, but Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he wants the Mainoo to stay and has said that he is happy with the youngster’s improvement.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are about to make a signing. Diego Leon is joining the Red Devils from Cerro Porteno and will undergo a medical with the Premier League giants this weekend.

However, the 17-year-old will not be able to play for United anytime soon. He can only officially become a Man Utd player in April when he turns 18 and will return to the club for pre-season in the summer of 2025.

