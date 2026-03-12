As Manchester United prepare to part ways with veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro at the end of the season, a second Old Trafford star is now ready to walk away after becoming disillusioned with his diminishing role at the club.

There are expected to plenty of major departures in the summer transfer window, with Casemiro having already confirmed his decision to leave when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Casemiro’s impending exit comes despite interim boss Michael Carrick being told to try and convince the 34-year-old to do a U-turn over his decision.

Harry Maguire is another player who has entered the final months of his contract, although TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Man Utd stalwart is close to agreeing a contract extension that includes a club-friendly pay cut.

A trio of players who are expected to move on include, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, who has done enough to seal a permanent switch to Barcelona, and Rasmus Hojlund. The latter is set to seal his full-time move to Napoli if they qualify for the Champions League.

And now another Old Trafford star appears to have already checked out, with Joshua Zirkzee unhappy at failing to force his way into Carrick’s first-team plans.

The Netherlands international, a £36million signing from Bologna 18 months ago, has started just four matches in all competitions this season.

The forward did enjoy a brief run in the side when Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were missing through injury before the turn of the year.

However, his minutes have completely dried up since, with his last start for United coming in Ruben Amorim’s penultimate game in charge at the end of December – a game where he was actually replaced at half-time.

Man Utd already planning for Zirkee exit

Our sources revealed last month that Man Utd had already drawn up a Zirkzee replacement plan, with crucial end-of-season talks scheduled with the player.

But The Sun now states that Zirkzee has become disillusioned with his failure to convince Carrick that he is worthy of more game time and is ready to force through his exit.

The 24-year-old, who has netted just nine goals in 69 appearances for the club, has not done himself justice when asked to play in a traditional No.9 role, which is slightly unfair given that he excelled at Bologna playing slightly deeper.

Benjamin Sesko finally finding his feet at Premier League level has certainly not helped Zirkzee’s cause, while United are also reported to be in the market for another central striker in the summer – once they offload Hojlund.

Indeed, recent reports claim they are ready to battle Arsenal and potentially Bayern Munich for prolific Galatasaray frontman Victor Osimhen.

The summer arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, both of whom an operate in multiple forward positions, and the return of United skipper Bruno Fernandes to his more natural No.10 position under Carrick also appear to have rubber-stamped Zirkzee’s impending exit.

