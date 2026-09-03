Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United looks likely to be ‘revisited’ in the January transfer window, with further ‘exit talks’ reportedly possible after he came close to joining Everton on deadline day.

The Toffees made a last-ditch move to sign Zirkzee on an initial loan deal as they faced problems in signing Folarin Balogun – a deal that ultimately collapsed – but Michael Carrick’s side ultimately rejected the approach.

Zirkzee’s departure would’ve left Man Utd with no time to sign a replacement, and the club felt an exit would’ve left them too short in attack.

However, the 25-year-old’s long-term future at Old Trafford is still far from certain. According to The Athletic, whether Zirkzee stays beyond January will be down to how he performs, and if he can force his way back into Carrick’s plans.

“Zirkzee’s future could well be revisited. United were open to offers for the forward this summer, but varying levels of interest from Serie A clubs Juventus, Como, Napoli and Fiorentina have eventually come to nothing, with suitors signing alternatives,” the report reads.

“Depending on Zirkzee’s performances in the first half of the season, and whether United feel they would have sufficient cover without him, there could be exit talks again.”

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Joshua Zirkzee must fight for his place at Man Utd

Zirkzee was an unused substitute in both of Man Utd’s two Premier League fixtures so far, so it is no surprise that he has been considering his options.

When the news broke of Everton’s late offer, the suggestion was that the Dutch international was open to the potential switch to Merseyside.

However, with Zirkzee’s contract running until 2029, Man Utd are under zero pressure to sell him.

Ironically, Man Utd face Everton on Sunday, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Zirkzee features at all in that fixture.

Shortly before the deadline, when asked whether Zirkzee could leave, Michael Carrick said: “It’s always difficult to say, to be honest, when there’s so little time left, but we’re always open if there’s something else to be able to add.

“I wouldn’t shut that down but, as it stands, we’ll have to wait and see.”

With the English transfer window now closed and a move elsewhere looking highly unlikely, Zirkzee has no choice but to fight for his place at Man Utd.

Whether Everton, or indeed any Italian suitors return for Zirkzee in January remains to be seen – though we can confirm that the Toffees will look to sign a new forward this winter.

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