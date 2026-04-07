Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives are actively exploring his next move ahead of the summer window, with TEAMtalk understanding that a return to Italy is currently the most likely outcome for the Manchester United forward.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United have already informed Zirkzee’s camp they will not stand in his way this summer, a notable shift from their position in January, when they insisted he could not leave.

However, the Red Devils are equally clear that they have no intention of accepting a loss on the striker they signed for just over £35million in 2024.

That stance sets the stage for a potentially complex negotiation period, with several clubs circling.

Long-term admirers Juventus remain firmly in the picture for the Dutchman. Despite making progress on a new deal for star striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Turin giants are still keen to add to their attacking options.

Juve’s decision to move away from Jonathan David, who has played infrequently of late and could leave this summer, has only strengthened their focus on Zirkzee.

But the Old Lady are far from alone in their admiration of Zirkzee…

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Transfer battle ignites for Joshua Zirkzee

TEAMtalk understands that Roma, Atalanta and ambitious Como – who are pushing for Champions League qualification – have all registered strong interest in Zirkzee.

Italy remains the 24-year-old’s most likely destination at this stage, given his previous success in the league and the volume of suitors.

There is also growing attention from Germany, where Zirkzee previously developed as a player with Bayern Munich.

A return to the Bundesliga cannot be ruled out, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen both monitoring his situation closely.

As things stand, Zirkzee’s future appears increasingly likely to be resolved away from Old Trafford with the coming weeks expected to be pivotal in determining where he lands next.

A new challenge is arguably best for the forward’s career, too.

Zirkzee has started just four Premier League games this season. Under interim boss Michael Carrick, his appearances have been limited to cameos off the bench, playing just 32 league minutes combined since his appointment.

Should Carrick remain in charge next season, it appears likely that Zirkzee will remain on the sidelines at Man Utd.

A return to Italy, where Zirkzee notched 14 goals and nine assists in 54 appearances for Bologna, makes a lot of sense. But all depends on whether one of his suitors are willing to pay north of £35million for his signature.

Latest Man Utd news: Another star likely to leave / Big Anderson claims

Meanwhile, 22-year-old United goalkeeper Radek Vitek, who is an exciting prospect, has dropped a major hint that he could leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils reportedly want to sell Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir this summer, which could allow Vitek to become the club’s new No. 2.

However, the Czech youngster, who is currently on loan with Championship side Bristol City, has suggested he could look to leave.

In other news, a journalist has backed up our reporting that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson remains firmly on Man Utd’s list for the summer.

Manchester City could compete for his signature, though, and we will have a further update on the England international later today.

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