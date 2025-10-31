Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee finds himself at the centre of a January transfer storm, with AC Milan’s renewed interest just one thread in a complex web of suitors, with West Ham also in the mix along with four other Premier League sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old Dutch striker, who arrived from Bologna for £36.5m in the summer of 2024, is yet to start a Premier League game this term, fueling his urgency to secure regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Milan, long admirers, view Zirkzee as the ideal replacement for struggling summer signing Santiago Gimenez. However, their loan-based approach faces stiff competition, particularly from the Premier League, where Zirkzee prefers to stay.

West Ham lead the English charge, desperate for attacking reinforcements and able to guarantee game time. Brighton, Aston Villa, and Everton have all registered interest, while Sunderland are also eyeing a potential loan deal.

Despite Zirkzee’s preference being to stay in the Prem, in Serie A, Roma have also emerged as a major threat, labeling Zirkzee their ‘dream target’ and sources confirm they are considering terminating Evan Ferguson’s loan to make room.

Inter Milan and Juventus, both previous suitors, remain in the mix, with the latter favoring a cut-price deal.

Napoli and Como round out Italy’s contingent, drawn by Zirkzee’s proven goal haul at Bologna in 2023/24.

Spanish, Dutch sides also keen on Joshua Zirkzee

Beyond Italy, Sevilla have entered the race in La Liga, while PSV Eindhoven offers a sentimental homecoming option in the Eredivisie.

Vague whispers of interest from France and Germany persist, but no concrete approaches have surfaced.

United’s stance adds intrigue: a permanent sale below €40m (£35m / $46m) seems unlikely, but a loan – with or without an option to buy – appears their preferred route.

Zirkzee’s camp has made clear that consistent football trumps destination prestige.

As the window approaches, the battle for Zirkzee reflects broader market dynamics: clubs scrambling for proven young talent on temporary terms.

For the player, it’s about trust and minutes. For suitors, it’s a high-stakes gamble on untapped potential.

One thing is certain – January will decide whether Zirkzee reignites in familiar red-and-black, hammers home in East London, or carves a new path entirely.

