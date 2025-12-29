Joshua Zirkzee is waiting to discover whether Manchester United will allow a move to Roma to open up before players return from duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while the Red Devils are assessing whether they first need to sign a replacement, sources can reveal.

The Italian club have made contact with United over a proposed move, and they believe they have the player on board with the idea of a switch back to Serie A.

Zirkzee, 24, has been given a late lifeline to win over Ruben Amorim and stay at the club, but has not quite managed to make the most of his opportunities.

The Dutch international has featured in United’s last seven Premier League games, though the last four appearances have only been off the bench, and he has scored only once in those matches.

Benjamin Sesko has now returned to full fitness and has retaken Zirkzee’s spot in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI, adding to the transfer uncertainty.

Sources confirm that United are not closing down the Roma talks, which would see Zirkzee initially move on loan, but it is unclear when they will green-light a deal.

Roma are prioritising the addition of a new forward as Gian Piero Gasperini wants more competition for Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson, who have both struggled to find form this season. Zirkzee could be big signing for Roma if he proves to be successful, as they push for the Serie A title.

Man Utd face big Joshua Zirkzee decision

Because of United’s depleted squad, Zirkzee is concerned the situation may drag on until the latter stages of the window.

United have already been struggling with injuries, and now also have Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo away on international duty.

It could be the case that United wait for those players to return before making their final decision on whether he leaves.

Some sources have also told us that the club want a replacement through the door to replace him in the squad.

Their attempt to sign Antoine Semenyo is seen as evidence that they are very much in the market for another attacker.

However, Bournemouth star Semenyo looks set to join rivals Manchester City despite United previously holding exploratory talks with his camp.

Amorim will therefore have to look elsewhere if he decides he needs a new face through the door before he sanctions Zirkzee’s departure.

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba, Fernandes, Garner transfer updates

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Brighton star Carlos Baleba remains a top target for United, alongside the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

The renewed interest in Baleba comes amid uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes, who is generating serious interest from Saudi Arabia.

In other news, our sources have explained why it is unlikely United will re-sign James Garner from Everton in the coming transfer window.

