Ruben Amorim is coming under increasing pressure to adjust his approach at Manchester United with the Portuguese’s insistence on playing his 3-4-2-1 formation proving vastly unpopular and leading to suggestions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could intervene or, more drastically, even call time on his reign.

The Red Devils battled back to secure a 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday lunchtime when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte cancelled out strikes by Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure. And while Manchester United survived a late VAR controversy to cling on to a point, the result at Goodison Park does them little favours in terms of helping them climb the table.

Indeed, United currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings, just 13 clear of the relegation zone and a worrying 14 adrift of the Champions League places – illustrating the huge task Amorim faces in reviving their fortunes.

Amorim has now overseen nine wins and nine defeats in his 22 matches so far – leaving him with an alarmingly low win percentage record of just 40.91% and significantly lower than his predecessor Erik ten Hag, who was axed with a 54.69% record.

However, it is the 40-year-old’s insistence on continuing with a 3-4-2-1 formation that has arguably drawn the most criticism, with the formation both proving unpopular with players and leaving Amorim exposed by the fact that he does not have the personnel at his disposal to make the system a success.

Analysing his refusal to alter his approach, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has labelled Amorim’s stubbornness as ‘insanity’.

“I honestly don’t know what Amorim is trying to do. It’s insanity because it’s not working at all. Manchester United have been all over the place under him and need to come back to a 4-3-3 and try to become solid.”

And while there are no suggestions that either results or the formation could lead to his premature sacking as manager, Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston admits INEOS and Ratcliffe could be forced to interject.

‘Whether Amorim should change system ultimately depends on whether INEOS’ decision-makers are happy to completely write this season off and accept short-term pain for long-term gain’, he wrote after Saturday’s draw.

In other words, Ratcliffe and Co have the power to demand an immediate improvement in results and could force him to adapt the formation now to help both them save face and keep the wolves from the manager’s door.

Amorim sack? Portuguese will get time to prove himself at Man Utd

Amorim has also done little to endear himself to both Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada by stating in mid-January: “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.

“I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

Per an update from the Daily Mail last week, that ‘worst in history’ comment ruffled feathers within the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Despite that, the report went on to unequivocally state Ratcliffe and Co are firm in the belief Amorim is the right man for Manchester United, while another trusted source, The Athletic, also insist Amorim is in no immediate danger of the sack

Moreover, as Railston explains, the time to judge Amorim will not arrive until next season, claiming he has inherited a near-impossible situation.

‘Amorim has been dealt an impossible hand this season and can’t be judged until 2025/26, as he’ll be backed in the summer transfer window with players who are made for his system.

‘United showed signs of life at Goodison Park and Amorim needs time.’

However, as the journalist continues, the players have looked unhappy playing in such a formation since he took charge.

‘The players haven’t looked comfortable in Amorim’s formation, so nobody was surprised by Everton’s first-half dominance.

‘The Toffees looked up for the fight from the first whistle and United were second best in every department. They looked timid and threatened by the atmosphere. They couldn’t match Everton’s desire and that was perhaps the most unforgivable aspect of their display in the first 45 minutes.

‘Is it time for Amorim to change his system? Those who believe so are shouting even louder and have suggested that might be the sensible option until the end of the season.’

Man Utd transfer latest: Stunning Rashford swap; first summer signing named

Meanwhile, Manchester United are ‘exploring’ a swap deal that would take Marcus Rashford plus a ‘supplementary fee’ to Bayern Munich, with a star the Red Devils can build around for the next decade moving the other way.

Elsewhere, it’s stated that Amorim’s main focus will be on strengthening his midfield this summer as he looks to spark his 3-4-2-1 formation to life and amid claims that the Portuguese is urging club chiefs to make a huge £66m splash on a rival Premier League star.

United are pushing to finalise an agreement to make Geovany Quenda their first summer signing after Fabrizio Romano revealed a move to bring in the Sporting CP wing-back has been given the green light by Amorim – and the price the Red Devils will likely need to pay for the teenager has also come to light.

