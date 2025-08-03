A new approach to take Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United has been made and a top reporter has revealed the playmaker’s stance on leaving.

Fernandes was offered gigantic sums by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal earlier in 2025. The Man Utd talisman chose to remain in Manchester amid a desire to continue competing at the elite level in Europe.

“Bruno Fernandes has REJECTED Al Hilal proposal,” declared Fabrizio Romano at the beginning of June. “Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe.

“Man United captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.”

But according to both A Bola and Ben Jacobs, a new ‘informal’ approach has been lodged by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

When providing details on X, Jacobs revealed Fernandes is fully expected to rebuff the approach. However, he did state Fernandes “plans to stay at least one more year.”

As such, United fans need not fear their captain leaving this summer but his future at the club from the middle of 2026 onwards is less certain.

“Bruno Fernandes plans to stay at least one more year at Manchester United,” wrote Jacobs. “Al-Nassr made an informal approach, following on from Al-Hilal’s attempt to sign Fernandes before the Club World Cup.

“Fernandes’ position remains firm. He wants to stay at Man Utd and continue playing in Europe.”

Rubberstamping the fact Fernandes will NOT be on the move this summer, Romano added on X: “No talks taking place between Al Nassr and Bruno Fernandes at this stage.

“Bruno, focused on Manchester United after saying no to Al Hilal in June.”

Fernandes, 30, is contracted to Man Utd until the summer of 2027. His deal contains a club option to cover the 2027/28 season.

Fernandes was named the Sir Matt Busby player of the Year at Man Utd for a record-equalling fourth time this year. Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea also scooped the prize on four separate occasions.

