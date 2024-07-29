Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pushing ahead with his plans to revolutionise his Manchester United squad having made a firm enquiry to sign Trevoh Chalobah after learning Chelsea’s modest asking price and with the defender slotted as a replacement for a long-serving star.

The Red Devils are looking to transform their squad this summer after a seriously underwhelming 2023/24 campaign that was only saved by victory in the FA Cup final over Manchester City. And while that win at Wembley spared Erik ten Hag from the sack and also brought Europa League football to Old Trafford, it did not paper over the very obvious cracks that appeared for all to see at Manchester United.

Indeed, having finished eighth in the Premier League and humiliated themselves in the Champions League, British billionare Ratcliffe is prepared to leave no stone unturned in his quest to transform the club back among the English and European elite.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd thunder towards summer signing No 3 as exact fee is revealed; ruthless Ratcliffe to sell major name for just €5m

But he won’t do that by spending silly money on some of the game’s biggest stars. Instead, Ratcliffe will shrewdly replace one by one the club’s under-performers with younger, hungrier and more talented stars who can grow at Old Trafford and thrive in the challenge of making the Red Devils one of England’s finest once again.

With that in mind, Ratcliffe has already spent £88.7m on acquiring Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee – two of European football’s finest young talents.

Man Utd transfers: Chalobah approach made as Chelsea name price

The recruitment drive, though, will not stop there and TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe hopes to make a minimum of four and potentially as many as seven new signings this summer.

And with the capture of a new right-back in Noussair Mazraoui hurtling towards completion, United still hope to sign a new midfielder, a right-sided attacker, and potentially another centre-half and a left-back too.

In terms of a new defender, much of the focus has centred around two targets in particular, with Jarrad Branthwaite and, more recently, Matthijs De Ligt very much on their wishlist.

A deal for Branthwaite looks tough to pull off with Everton waving away United’s most recent offer of a £50m package and with the Toffees not willing to negotiate for a penny less than £70m and with the Merseysiders increasingly keen to tie the 21-year-old down to a new deal anyway.

De Ligt, meanwhile, does look a strong option for United with Bayern seemingly willing to sell and with the Netherlands defender also making it clear he is open to reuniting with Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

READ MORE ➡️ Big-money Man Utd transfer won’t collapse despite brutal injury, with signing No 4 to follow Mazraoui

In the meantime, United have also made an approach to sign unwanted Chelsea star Chalobah it can now be revealed.

The Cobham graduate has not travelled with Enzo Maresca’s squad to the United States as they look to move the 25-year-old on.

With the cross-city arrival of Tosin Adaribioyo at Chelsea, the door on a move away has now opened up for Chalobah, and with the Blues seeking a fee of between £25m and £30m for the defender, United have made an enquiry for his services.

Providing an update on the situation, journalist Ben Jacobs told Givemesport: “Trevoh Chalobah is contracted to Chelsea until 2028, so he can be quite picky with his next club.

“He is naturally disappointed to have been excluded from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America, but won’t exit unless the club is right. He wants European football, or at worst a club that he believes can get it consistently and soon.

“Multiple Premier League clubs have enquired, including Manchester United, but Chelsea don’t have any offers yet. Chelsea want a minimum of £25m and may even hold out for closer to £30m.”

Man Utd green light sale of Victor Lindelof

TEAMtalk has also learned that a move to Old Trafford would be of interest to Chalobah, who remains close with Mason Mount and with the midfielder also having made the move to the north-west last summer.

The potential capture of a new central defender, meanwhile, will allow United to move on another unwanted star in Victor Lindelof.

The Swede has been at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho paid Benfica a package worth €35m (£30.7m) for him back in summer 2017. He is currently one of the top-five longest serving players at United, having racked up some 259 appearances over seven seasons at the club.

Limited to just 28 appearances last season, Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag and will likely find himself third or fourth choice this season as things stand.

But with United intent on recruiting another defender, and with just a year left on his current deal, United are open to allowing the 30-year-old leave for a cut-price fee this summer.

Lindelof recently returned to training after being included on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States; a timely situation given the injury sustained by Yoro.

IN DEPTH ➡️ How a dazzling new-look Man Utd XI could line up in 2024/25 if Ratcliffe lands all his dream targets

Frenchman Yoro came off after 35 minutes of the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, with United still assessing the extent of his injury.

But that means Lindelof could be in line to appear in their next pre-season friendly against Real Betis in the Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego, on Wednesday evening.

Lindelof, though, could use any potential outings to put himself in the shop window, with United hoping for a fee of around £8m to £10m for the experienced defender this summer.

If he is moved on, he will become the third United centre-half to leave following the release of Raphael Varane and the sale of Willy Kambwala to Villarreal for £4.7m.