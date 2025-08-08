What Manchester United were told when making an approach to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has been revealed.

Man Utd may not have Champions League football on offer but the overwhelming appeal of the club has been there for all to see this summer. On no fewer than three occasions have the Red Devils signed a player who was also wanted by Newcastle. Benjamin Sesko will be the latest to follow in the footsteps of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in choosing Old Trafford over St. James’ Park.

Man Utd will now field an entirely new-look forward line next season and in a wildly encouraging window for the club, there could be more to come.

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano were among those to confirm Man Utd are sizing up Brighton midfielder, Carlos Baleba.

After overhauling his attack, Ruben Amorim now wants more intensity in central areas and Baleba, 21, has been identified as the perfect target.

Man Utd made contact with Brighton through intermediaries to ascertain whether a deal this summer is possible, and if so, for how much.

But according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, Brighton’s response strongly suggests a deal is NOT there to be made, at least not this year.

Jacobs revealed Brighton are determined to retain the Cameroon international for one more season at least.

Baleba is contracted to the club until 2028 and there’s an option for an extra year, meaning there’s no pressure to sell.

In fact, holding off on a sale will most likely benefit Brighton in the long run anyway, with the Seagulls believing another year in the shop window could see Baleba’s price tag swell to a gigantic £115m.

Furthermore, the fact Brighton did not quote Man Utd a price regarding a transfer this summer is also telling.

“Brighton’s preference is to keep Carlos Baleba until at least summer 2026,” insisted Jacobs.

“Manchester United have made an enquiry via intermediaries and were not quoted a price.

“The Brighton hierarchy believe Baleba can be worth as much as Moises Caicedo one day, who the club sold to Chelsea for £115m.”

What next for Man Utd?

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd will meet little resistance if attempting to agree personal terms with Baleba.

As such, the Red Devils could seal a deal on the player side first in an attempt to force Brighton’s hand.

But if the Seagulls stand firm, two options are in play for United – wait until 2026 for Baleba or sign an alternative right now.

On that front, we can confirm Man Utd are still keen admirers of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

