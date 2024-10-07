Manchester United could be forced into an embarrassing U-turn if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag this week after a trusted journalist gave a detailed insight into what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is privately thinking about the club’s current state of affairs.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the season, having collected just eight points from their opening seven games to leave them dwindling in 14th place. Officially the worst-ever start made to a Premier League season by a Manchester United side, the club currently finds itself nearer to the relegation places than they are the top four.

As a result, Ten Hag finds himself under intense pressure and amid rising speculation that Sunday’s 0-0 bore draw at Aston Villa could prove to be his final match in charge.

And with a meeting to be held in London on Tuesday to discuss his future, the fact that Ratcliffe refused to publicly back his manager when questioned last week paints a very grim picture for the Dutchman.

Intriguingly, ESPN reporter Rob Dawson is refusing to rule out the 54-year-old being given a stay of execution, though admits it is clear United “have got a decision to make”.

Asked if United will stick or twist, Dawson told ESPN of the dilemma they now face and why Ten Hag’s current struggles are an embarrassment to them.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one,” Dawson said. “Man Utd don’t really want to sack Erik ten Hag. They’ve said that privately that they made a decision in the summer to stick with him. Now, you can talk about the reasons behind that in a half an hour show on its own.

“But they decided in the end to stick with him, they extended his contract. And so to get to a point in October, very early October, where there is a decision to make about whether he stays as manager or not is embarrassing for them.

“Because they thought the season would start better than it has done and that they would show signs of progress, and all the debate around whether Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job, that we saw in the summer, would all disappear. And it hasn’t.”

What has Ten said about his Man Utd future and who is favourite to replace him?

Dawson continued: “I understand what you are saying, that game against Tottenham last weekend was awful and there was a lot of speculation about Erik ten Hag’s position. Man Utd said privately that they were very calm and didn’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction to that one result and would take stock over the next two games.

“Now, those two games against Porto and Aston Villa both ended in draws, which really on the face of it isn’t good enough for Man United. Man United should be winning those games. If they want to get in the top four or win the Europa League you need to be winning those games.

“So, it’s not a massive sign of progress, it is now the worst start to a Premier League season that Man Utd have ever had. And even though they’ve drawn against Porto and drawn a tough away game against Aston Villa, I still think Man Utd have got a decision to make.”

Dawson’s words tally with what sources have also told TEAMtalk around the situation and even before the 3-0 home debacle against Spurs last weekend, we were told that it was just a ‘matter of time’ before the axe was to fall and with the British billionaire having already made contact with potential replacements.

Our correspondent Rudy Galetti also revealed last week that Thomas Tuchel is very much the club’s No 1 candidate to step in, having spoken with the former Bayern Munich boss about the job over the summer. At the time, Tuchel decided the timing was not right to take on the role; the hope now is that the 51-year-old could now be ready to take on the job of reviving their fortunes amid a suggestion now that the only way is up.

Ten Hag, for his part, is adamant about the club and he remains on the same page.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s draw, a defiant Ten Hag stated: “We always speak, every week we speak. We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games.

“This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have. I think it’s the fourth clean sheet this season. You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team. Determined, resilient.

“We almost didn’t concede a chance, when you defend like this and get some luck, in the end, they had a big chance but it was almost the only chance I think. But the two teams were really balanced.”

With pressure on Ten Hag’s shoulders intensifying, speculation on whom could step into the breach is heating up.

And two separate reports on Monday mooted two new candidates to potentially come in and take over the beleaguered Dutchman.

First up, Spanish reports believe Ratcliffe is keen to approach former Barcelona boss and legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

And in an effort to entice him to take on the job, the report states they are willing to push the boat out to try and make a quality young Barcelona star the first signing of his era.

Elsewhere, reports have also surfaced that the Red Devils are keen to bring in Brentford boss Thomas Frank as Ten Hag’s successor.

TEAMtalk reporter Fraser Gillan has previously detailed the United board’s admiration for the Dane, so an approach for the 50-year-old is not out of the question.

However, the fact they would have to pay off Ten Hag some £16m by firing him, together with a potentially hefty compensation payment to the Bees for Frank, means such a move may prove unlikely.

More ambitiously, reports on Sunday also linked United with a fanciful move to appoint a Liverpool icon as their new manager – and would be willing to wait to land their man with a temporary plan being put into motion.

Man Utd have declined season upon season under Ten Hag