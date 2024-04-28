Juan Mata urges Man Utd to build new era around ‘incredible’ ace, as three key reasons named

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata has heaped praise on current club captain Bruno Fernandes and suggested INEOS make him the focal point of their rebuild.

Mata was on Man Utd’s books between January 2014 and September 2022, following a club-record £37million move from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The attacking midfielder went on to register 51 goals and 43 assists in 285 games for Man Utd, helping them win the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Mata left Old Trafford to join Galatasaray on a free transfer, before spending time at Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The Spaniard, who is now 36 years old, is now a free agent but is looking for a new club rather than thinking about retirement.

He has conducted an interview with ESPN in which he has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make Fernandes the face of Man Utd’s new era.

Mata justified his comments by lauding Fernandes’ ability to lead by example through his great performances, as well as his consistency and fantastic attitude.

“I can tell you that for me, there is a great leader in there right now, which is the captain, Bruno,” he said.

“I should tell all young players to look up to him. I cannot tell you how important he is for the club and not only because of what he’s done in the last games, scoring two goals and winning the game [against Sheffield United in midweek], but the consistency within the years that he’s been playing for the club is just incredible.

“He’s a top, top player, but he’s even better as a person. So, for me, the culture of the club should be built around him.

“He’s a great example for all the new generation, the players that are playing now for the team, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, [Rasmus] Hojlund, to look up to him the way he trains, the way he behaves.

“For me, he’s the one that is always there for the team. He can play better or worse, but he’s always there with the right attitude. And, for me, that’s what being a Manchester United player is.”

Previously, Ratcliffe would have been urged to build the team around academy graduate Marcus Rashford, but the winger is enduring another tough season, just as he did in the 2021-22 campaign.

When asked about Rashford, Mata continued: “We all know his potential and he knows himself how good he can be when he finds this consistency in his mind. And of course if he’s not injured, which is happening often with him at the moment.

“So I think the club knows that they have a great player in there. He’s shown it in the past.

“I think he’s motivated also for the Euros and to show his quality to the country and hopefully he can perform well because Man Utd with him at his top level is also a different team. Like when Bruno arrived and he was winning games for us.”

