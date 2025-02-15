Manchester United are ready to make a huge bid for former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, with a report in Spain revealing how keen the Red Devils are to get a deal done for the Argentina international, while Atletico Madrid’s stance over a potential exit has also been disclosed.

One of the areas that Man Utd are keen on strengthening at the end of the season is their attack. The Red Devils have scored only 28 goals in 24 Premier League matches so far this season. Even Wolves, who are just a point above the relegation zone, have scored more than Man Utd.

Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund is only 22 now and is still developing as a player, while Joshua Zirkzee is just a year older.

Moreover, the futures of both Hojlund and Zirkzee are far from certain, with West Ham United interested in the former and Juventus eyeing a summer move for the latter.

Man Utd are in need of a top-quality striker to spearhead Ruben Amorim’s revolution at Old Trafford, and Fichajes has claimed that former Man City star Julian Alvarez is now on their radar.

According to the report, Alvarez has been frequently mentioned in the Man Utd offices.

The Premier League giants are ready to go all out to sign the Argentina international striker and are willing to pay €150million (£125m / $157.5m) for him in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd reportedly see the former Man City star as the player who is ideal to lead their project moving forward.

Alvarez joined Atletico from Man City only last summer. The LaLiga club paid an initial transfer fee of £64.4million for the 25-year-old striker.

Described as “an incredible, exceptional player” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola, Alvarez scored 36 goals and gave 17 assists in 103 matches for the English club.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances for Atletico so far this season.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Atletico Madrid’s stance on Julian Alvarez future

Fichajes is not one of the most reputable news outlets, so one needs to wait for other more reliable sources to back Man Utd’s interest in Alvarez before reading too much into this particular rumour.

While the report has not revealed how the striker would feel about a potential move to Man Utd given that he is a former Man City player, it has outlined the dilemma that Atletico find themselves in.

The Madrid club do not want to lose any of their best players, and that includes Alvarez, but an offer of £125million would be too good to turn down.

Fichajes has noted in their report that the chances of Alvarez leaving Atletico if Man Utd are ready to pay £125million are “high”.

Latest Man Utd News: Shock Vardy link, Delap interest

Man Utd have been linked with a shock move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is out of contract at Leicester at the end of the season, and Man Utd could reportedly try to sign him.

The Red Devils are exploring the option of signing a striker on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd could also look into a deal for Liam Delap.

Although Man Utd are aware that Chelsea are leading the race for the Ipswich Town striker, they could decide to make a move of their own in the summer transfer window.

Reports have claimed that Man Utd are showing interest in Rodrigo Mora as well.

Mora can play as an attacking midfielder or winger and is only 17 years of age.

The Portugal Under-21 international has been impressive for FC Porto this season, and Man Utd have taken a shine to him.

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?