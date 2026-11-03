Julian Nagelsmann to Man Utd ‘ready’ claim emerges in German media as Christopher Vivell bombshell drops

Julian Nagelsmann is ‘ready’ to replace Michael Carrick as the Manchester United manager, according to a German football expert, but the former Bayern Munich manager may not get to work with Christopher Vivell at Old Trafford.

Nagelsmann is one of the managers that Man Utd are looking at potentially appointing should they decide to sack Carrick.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS will give Carrick until the international break to turn things around.

Man Utd have not won any of their last nine matches in all competitions and are just outside the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

On October 22, Graeme Bailey reported that, along with Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery, Man Utd are also considering Nagelsmann.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is backing Nagelsmann for the managerial role at Old Trafford, having worked with him at RB Leipzig.

Bailey reported: “Nagelsmann is another candidate attracting significant internal support, with head of recruitment Christopher Vivell understood to be pushing his case.

“The former Germany head coach is currently out of work after leaving his role with the national team in the summer following a hugely disappointing World Cup campaign.

“He is keen to work in England and, sources indicate, has made it known through agents that he would consider the Manchester United opportunity.

“His availability could make him a more straightforward appointment than Emery, although there are reservations within parts of the United hierarchy over his lack of Premier League experience.

“That concern is understood to be an important consideration as the club weighs up the different profiles available to them, particularly given the scale of the challenge facing any new manager at Old Trafford.”

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Julian Nagelsmann ‘ready’ for Man Utd manager’s job

German football expert Marcel Reif has now claimed that Nagelsmann is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

Reif told Bild about Carrick: “If you ask me, he’s no longer the coach there, but rather a stand-in until the negotiations and talks with the person who is supposed to get the job are concluded.”

When asked if Nagelsmann would replace Carrick as Man Utd manager right now, the 76-year-old Swiss journalist said: “I believe so.

“Because he has a good reputation? Because he’s ready, I think.”

Reif was then asked whether Nagelsmann would be confident to move to England.

The journalist said: “If he doesn’t dare to do that, then I don’t understand the world.

“You really have to start from scratch there, especially. From zero.”

Bayern Munich target Christopher Vivell

Bild has also claimed that Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Man Utd recruitment chief Christopher Vivell.

Nils Schmadtke will leave his role at Bayern as the German’s head of scouting on January 31, 2027.

Schmadtke said on Bayern’s official website: “Working for FC Bayern has been a special job and a great honour.

“I’m proud of how we’ve restructured the scouting division over the last two years, for both the first team and the talents on Campus.

“My particular thanks go to my team for their passion, expertise and great collaboration.

“I leave with a good feeling and wish the club and the people here nothing but the best for the future.”

Max Eberl, board member for sport, said: “Nils Schmadtke has been a great support in the area of scouting and squad planning for the first team over the last two years.

“As head of scouting, he led the division with a lot of new ideas.

“I’d like to thank him for his excellent work and wish him the very best for the future.”

According to Bild, Bayern are now considering hiring Vivell to replace Schmadtke.

Vivell, who is currently the Man Utd director of recruitment, and Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund know each other well from their time together at RB Salzburg.

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