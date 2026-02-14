Man Utd believe £35m Norwegian star is ‘perfect’ and he’s ‘open’ to Old Trafford move for ‘triple his current salary’

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United want to bring a Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, which has also revealed the competition that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, will face from Newcastle United.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the two recognised right-backs in the current Man Utd squad at the moment. Dalot is the clear first-choice this season, with the Portugal international having made 21 starts in the Premier League, while Mazraoui has started just six times in the league so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Dalot’s future at Man Utd is far from certain, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting back in December 2025 that Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Portuguese star.

While Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, and his staff are happy with Dalot, they are aware that the next contract that the Portuguese star will get will require a pay rise.

According to Sports Boom, Man Utd have already identified a right-back, with Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson impressing the Premier League club’s scouts.

The report has claimed that Man Utd ‘see Ryerson as the perfect strategic target to solve their long-standing full-back rotation issues, particularly valued for his delivery and defensive discipline’.

The 28-year-old is a right-back by trade, but the Norway international is also able to operate as a wing-back and as a winger.

Ryerson has been deployed primarily as a right-winger this season and has given 13 assists in 29 appearances for Dortmund.

The Norwegian star is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2028, and the German club will consider bids only in the region of £30m–£35m (up to €40.2m, $47.8m).

Newcastle United also want Julian Ryerson

Man Utd, though, are not the only Premier League club that are keen on Ryerson.

According to Sports Boom, Newcastle United, too, have taken a shine to the Dortmund ace and are keen on snapping up his services.

Newcastle scouts reportedly view Ryerson as ‘flawless’ and believe that he would be a ‘a perfect fit for the high-intensity demands of St. James’ Park’.

Encouragingly for Man Utd and Newcastle, Ryerson is said to be ready to leave Dortmund for Old Trafford or St. James’ Park in the summer of 2026.

The star is said to be ‘privately open’ to playing for Man Utd or Newcastle, with the report adding that ‘the prospect of tripling his current salary in England is a major factor that could see negotiations accelerate as the season nears its conclusion’.

