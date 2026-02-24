Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘asked’ Real Madrid to accept a huge bid from Manchester United for attacking star Vinicius Junior this summer, while TEAMtalk sources have revealed the latest on rumours that the Red Devils are trying to secure the return of Scott McTominay to Old Trafford.

Despite the club’s next permanent manager still being unclear at this stage, the rumour mill continues over top players who could end up at Old Trafford in the summer – especially if United are back in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick has led Man Utd to fourth place in the Premier League table with 11 games remaining, with the top five likely to quality for Europe’s premier cup competition.

Regardless of that impressive run, there are still positions in the United XI that are arguably in need of an upgrade, and there aren’t many bigger upgrades than Real attacker Vinicius Junior.

Real boss target Klopp wants Vinicius Jr out

Klopp continues to be heavily linked with taking over the reins at the Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso’s successor, Alvaro Arbeloa, not expected to last beyond the summer.

The former Liverpool boss, who is currently Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group, is said to have already held meetings with Real Madrid’s hierarchy in which he outlined his demands ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Klopp ‘asked Real Madrid to accept Man Utd’s offer’ for Vinicius Jr ahead of the summer transfer window, in order for him to use the reported €150m (£131m / $177m) the Red Devils are prepared to pay to land the Brazilian to help rebuild the LaLiga giant’s squad.

Indeed, it’s stated that Klopp ‘would welcome a sale of this magnitude’ so that he ‘reshape the Real squad to his liking, with one less star player to appease’.

The report adds: ‘Klopp, historically associated with playing styles based on intensity and well-defined structures, could prioritise players ideally suited to his footballing philosophy. In this context, a multi-million dollar sale would serve as a mechanism to generate funds and thus be able to enter the transfer market with greater force.’

Vinicius Junior currently has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, meaning that this summer represents the last opportunity to secure a realistic fee for a player of that quality.

The Brazil international wants parity with top-earner Kylian Mbappe when it comes to a new deal, but that has so far proved a stumbling block for Real and could end up leading to an exit.

McTominay return truths revealed

Manchester United have firmly distanced themselves from claims that they are looking to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford, despite a report suggesting he could make a shock £70million return.

The Scotland international has been sensational since moving to Napoli in 2024 and earned Serie A’s MVP award in his debut season and a place in the Team of the Year.

His remarkable form has inevitably sparked speculation linking him with a return to England, most recently with his old club United.

Indeed, a recent report from Spain claimed that the Red Devils are genuinely considering a move for McTominay, and that Napoli would consider selling the 29-year-old for a fee in the region of €80million (£70m / $94m).

However, sources at Old Trafford have confirmed to us that McTominay has not been discussed internally, despite the club currently undertaking a search for midfield reinforcements in the summer window.

Indeed, we can confirm that United and McTominay have had no contact about an emotional Old Trafford return and that his camp have actually begun talks over a new contract with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in 2028.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is poised for a high-profile summer exit, with multiple top clubs, including Man Utd, circling the 23-year-old England international, who we understand will leave the City Ground regardless of whether they secure Premier League survival.

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, with the Dutch international open to LEAVING the North London club this summer, our sources can reveal.

Elsewhere, United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has received a huge boost in his quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, with two sources in Spain underlining the worrying situation that the Barcelona left-back is now facing.

Finally, United are closing in on an important deal on the terms they want, with West Ham among those who’ll be denied an eye-catching coup, we can reveal.

