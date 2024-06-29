Juventus banking on Man Utd desperation before sealing transfer Ten Hag will hate

Juventus are prepared to play the waiting game in their pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and hope to complete a transfer that will go down like a lead balloon with Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Sancho finished last season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund after a falling out with coach Erik Ten Hag saw him exiled from the Manchester United squad.

With Ten Hag remaining ensconced in the Old Trafford hot seat for the time being at least, Sancho’s future at Manchester United appears bleak.

The Red Devils are open to a permanent sale and the proceeds from a move would be put towards new signings this window.

However, with Manchester United currently setting the asking price for Sancho at €40m, and the player’s situation evident to other clubs, buyers are adopting more of a wait-and-see approach.

One such club is Juventus who are monitoring the situation, but according to reports coming out of Italy, they are prepared to wait for Manchester United to become more desperate to offload Sancho in the latter stages of the window.

It’s Juventus’ hope that with the clock ticking away, Man Utd will reluctantly sanction another loan spell.

Such a move would not only mean Man Utd don’t generate funds to reinvest in new signings, but would also tee up yet another frosty reunion between the player and his manager in 2025 when the loan ends.

The €40m asking price has also put off Dortmund who were keen to bring the attacker back to Signal Iduna Park on a permanent basis.

However, the German giants felt the fee was too high despite it being less than half the sum they received when the player went the other way.

READ MORE – Every winger linked with Manchester United

Man Utd desperation already showing

Manchester United’s desperation to offload Sancho is already evident with the club said to have offered the winger to rivals, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Sancho doesn’t appear to have a future at Manchester United so long as Ten Hag remains in charge after their very public falling out last August.

His loan spell at Dortmund helped rehabilitate his reputation as a player at least, and he has attracted some interest in his services as a result. However, it hasn’t been enough to convince any club that he is worth what Manchester United are asking.

With about two months to go until the transfer window closes, Sancho and Manchester United could be in for an agonising wait for movement in his transfer saga.

With Ten Hag needing to add attacking players to his squad it might be in their best interests to cut the asking price on Sancho to ensure he can be moved on earlier in the window.

Failure to do so may result in another unappealing loan exit being their only alternative.

DON’T MISS – 10 Copa America stars linked with moves to Old Trafford