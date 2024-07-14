Euro giant ‘convinced’ Jadon Sancho wants big Man Utd exit, as £26m star offered in exchange

Jadon Sancho could still leave Manchester United this summer even after resolving his situation with Erik ten Hag, as Juventus are reportedly ‘convinced’ he wants to sign for them.

Sancho had an eventful 2023-24 campaign, falling out with Ten Hag early on and spending the next few months training with the club’s youth players. In January, he was loaned back to former club Borussia Dortmund, and he started in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The winger has since returned to Old Trafford and has held crunch talks with Ten Hag. The two have put the past behind them and Sancho has resultantly returned to first-team training.

However, that does not guarantee that Sancho will remain at Man Utd and push for a starting place next season. After all, given how Ten Hag has publicly questioned his attitude, the player may feel he is unlikely to be given as many opportunities as some of his attacking team-mates.

As per ESPN, Sancho is still considering leaving the Red Devils and Italian giants Juventus remain at the front of the queue to sign him.

Juve, who are now managed by former Bologna boss Thiago Motta, are ‘convinced’ that Sancho wants to join them in a statement summer deal.

Such a move would give the 24-year-old the chance to start over in a new country and try to get his career firmly back on track.

While moving to Italy would be a big test for Sancho, he has proven he can thrive under this sort of pressure, having become a top player for Dortmund after originally joining the club from Manchester City in August 2017.

Man Utd transfers: Jadon Sancho update

Juve are still working out how they will sign Sancho, with Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe holding out for £40million before selling.

On Thursday, it emerged that Leicester City signing Juve youngster Matias Soule would give the Serie A club a big financial boost as they look to bring Sancho in. The Foxes are ready to start the bidding at £20-25m for the Argentine, while Juve are looking for £34m.

Alternatively, Juve could sweeten the deal for Ratcliffe by offering Man Utd Federico Chiesa on loan in return.

Juve have previously demanded £34m for Chiesa too, and the Italy winger has been linked with several clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

But Chiesa has now entered the final year of his contract. This, coupled with the fact that he failed to shine at Euro 2024, means Juve now value the attacker at £26m.

It remains to be seen how Chiesa would react, should he be offered to Man Utd as part of Juve’s swoop for Sancho.

Surprisingly, this is not the only swap deal Sancho has been tipped to take part in recently. On Saturday, it was claimed that Jose Mourinho could demand Sancho in return if Man Utd push to sign Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu.

Clearly, Man Utd and Sancho’s potential suitors are looking at every possible option as they look to finalise his future.

Wherever the wide man ends up, he needs to get back to taking on defenders and registering regular goal contributions. This is what initially got him into the England setup, but he is now way down Gareth Southgate’s pecking order.

