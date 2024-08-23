Jadon Sancho’s future with Manchester United is still uncertain as we head into the final week of the transfer window amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The England international has settled his differences with manager Erik ten Hag but was left out of the Red Devils’ squad when they played Fulham last weekend.

Ten Hag said after the game that Sancho was unavailable due to an ear infection but that has done nothing to dispel the rumours that he could depart Old Trafford in a late transfer twist.

Juventus are long-term admirers of Sancho and have been considering a swoop for the winger for much of this summer’s transfer window.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea have shown an interest in Sancho amid claims that Noni Madueke could depart Stamford Bridge in the coming days, but they are yet to hold talks with Man Utd over a transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked with the 24-year-old. Amid Man Utd’s pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, it’s been suggested that a swap deal has been discussed between clubs.

However, the French giants have reportedly cooled their interest in Sancho and therefore Juventus could have a free run at signing him before the window slams shut.

Juventus remain keen on Jadon Sancho

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Juventus have a ‘firm’ interest in Sancho and are ‘exploring the conditions of a deal.’

The Italian giants have already ‘held talks’ with Sancho’s camp over personal terms and Man Utd are willing to ‘consider suitable offers’ for him.

Reports suggest that £40m would be enough to sign Sancho this summer and whether Juventus are able to match that fee remains to be seen.

They are currently trying to find a buyer for Federico Chiesa and Barcelona are the favourites at this stage after submitting a bid of €14m (£11.8m), per Diario Sport.

Chiesa’s future will determine whether Juventus make a move for Sancho but the Man Utd star is thought to be their top replacement target.

The forward’s £250,000-per-week wage has been a stumbling block for other suitors. Borussia Dortmund enquired about a permanent deal for their former player earlier this summer but the move hit a roadblock because of his high salary.

Man Utd remain open to Sancho’s departure for the right price and it will be interesting to see if Juventus do launch a concrete bid for him in the coming days.

Sancho would likely have to accept a significant pay cut to join the Turin-based side on a permanent deal, however.

