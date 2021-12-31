A key Man Utd star is the subject of interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to a report.

The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League after their 3-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday night. Scott McTominay put Ralf Rangnick’s men ahead in the eighth minute with a confident strike.

They had a two-goal lead 27 minutes in as Jadon Sancho’s effort went in off Ben Mee’s boot. Cristiano Ronaldo then tapped into an empty net after Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey had done brilliantly to keep McTominay out.

Man Utd failed to keep a clean sheet, with Aaron Lennon getting one back for the Clarets, but it was a relatively comfortable win at Old Trafford.

The result took the Red Devils to six games unbeaten in all competitions since Rangnick’s arrival in late November.

They will be looking to extend that run when Wolves travel to the Theatre of Dreams on Monday evening.

One star who had little to do against Burnley is Spanish keeper David de Gea. The 31-year-old has been in fine form this season but rarely had to face shots from Chris Wood and co.

de Gea lost his place to Dean Henderson for part of 2020-21 but is now firmly number one. It is clear he is in Rangnick’s plans for the remainder of the season and onwards.

But according to Sports Mole, citing reports in Spain, de Gea is attracting attention from Juventus.

The Old Lady want him to replace former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks. However, the report does not reveal how or when a deal would occur.

de Gea would be unlikely to pursue a transfer due to his importance at Man Utd. He has been arguably their best player this season and is loved by fans.

Man Utd goalscorer singled out for praise

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has lauded McTominay after his starring display against Sean Dyche’s side.

“The symbol of the night was McTominay,” Arsenal legend Henry told Amazon Prime.

“He responded really well. The energy, the desire, the commitment is what you want from a player of this club.

“You’re always going to be compared to the players who came before. But what I like about him is his maturity, on the field and off the field.

“He played really well but he’s also thinking about the team’s performance. He is maturing a lot as a leader in this squad.”

