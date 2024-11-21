Italian giants are discussing whether to offer two new incentives to try and persuade Manchester United into a January deal for struggling striker Joshua Zirkzee, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Among their names on the list for the January transfer window, Juventus have already moved concretely to better understand the situation related to Zirkzee and to evaluate the margins of availability and negotiation with United for a possible loan.

The Bianconeri have long liked Zirkzee but, at the same time, they do not want to make an operation that is too expensive. For this reason, in addition to the loan, Juve have asked Man Utd to take on part of his salary. An option that the Premier League side is not currently considering – certainly not under these conditions.

In general, United are not planning the exit of Zirkzee, given that Ruben Amorim is currently monitoring all the elements of the squad, in particular the new purchases, as requested by the board.

For his part, Zirkzee has not asked to leave, even if his relationship with Juve boss Thiago Motta is excellent due to their time together at Bologna before Motta took charge in Turin. The Netherlands international is, however, open to the possible idea of playing for Juventus, although it’s not currently a concrete option for him.

Juve sporting Cristiano Giuntoli recently made a concrete attempt, as TT have been told, to sign Zirkzee but he understood that a dry loan with salary splitting is not a suitable solution for Utd.

We understand that Juventus are now discussing whether to try to make a new attempt, making a significant effort on the salary and also with the opportunity to add an option to buy.

But, since the transfer of Zirkzee remains complicated, the Bianconeri have also gathered information on Napoli frontman Giacomo Raspadori as a possible alternative – a player who Inter Milan are also ready to make a decisive move for.

Former Premier League frontman fears for Zirkzee future

Zirkzee’s match-winning goal against Fulham on opening day remains the only time he’s found the net since joining Man Utd from Bologna over the summer.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal frontman Ian Wright fears for Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford as he feels that Rasmus Hojlund has a much better chance of succeeding under Amorim than the Dutchman.

“When I look at the strikers at Manchester United, I look at Hojlund and Zirkzee. Going forward, as a United player to take the club to the level they need to be – top four, Champions League, title challengers – I can’t see in any formation Zirkzee making it from what I’ve seen so far,” the pundit said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I can see it with Hojlund; he looks like a future player with better players around him. He gives me the impression that if he gets in and around the box and he gets chances, he can go hot.

“I don’t see the same with Zirkzee. I look at him and his movement, I don’t see anything in his game that makes me think, ‘Okay, there he is, I see what he can do’. I see that in Hojlund and some of the others. I can see them easily levelling up, but I feel for Zirkzee.

“United still need a striker. Whether they turn Marcus [Rashford] into that or they get a top striker in, they need one, to go alongside Hojlund and maybe for Hojlund to be the back-up. I’m trying to think of Ruben Amorim coming in and who he’s going to play.

“Zirkzee will need to go through some massive transformation to play in the team ahead of other players. He’s definitely not a natural goalscorer. I’m still waiting to see it from him.”

Manchester United have ‘significantly improved’ their offer to prise Jules Kounde away from Barcelona – but Ruben Amorim’s prospects of making the France star his first signing have been hit by a staggering valuation, reports from Spain have claimed and with news emerging of the restricted budget he will likely need to work with.

Per El Nacional, Amorim is desperate to sign a new right-sided defender and feels Kounde would be ideally suited to play in the right wing-back role for United. And having seen an opening offer fail, it’s now claimed United have ‘significantly improved’ their offer.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for Rosenberg wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who has admitted it would be a ‘dream’ to play for the Red Devils.

The 17-year-old midfielder is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in Europe and a number of top sides are keen to sign him.

A report from GiveMeSport claims that Man Utd are the favourites to sign Nypan, but the teenager wants ‘assurances’ from Ruben Amorim before he makes his decision.

Assessment by Nathan Egerton

Zirkzee made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a winner against Fulham in front of the Stretford End on his debut.

But he’s been unable to build on that start, and has failed to find the net in any of his 16 appearances that have followed.

The 6ft 4in striker has a languid style and likes to play at his own pace and has clearly struggled with the speed and intensity of Premier League football.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna: in Italy he did what he wanted, in England he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him,” Fabio Capello said.

Despite his height, he’s not a physical presence and most notably failed to win any of his 10 ground and aerial duels in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘9.5’ – also lacks a killer instinct in the penalty area and has missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

There have been flashes of quality in his link-up play outside the box and a front two with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund may get the best out of the Netherlands international.

He also needs to be surrounded by players that are comfortable with the ball at their feet, which will allow him to showcase his technical abilities.