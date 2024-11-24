Juventus hold ‘serious’ interest in Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee amid reports claiming Ruben Amorim could offload him in January.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils over the summer in a £36.5million but is yet to live up to his price tag at Old Trafford, netting only one goal so far.

Reports suggest that Amorim plans to make Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford the pillars of his attack and he is open to letting Zirkzee leave in January.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are watching Zirkzee’s situation ‘from a distance’ and are waiting to see how the next month plays out before deciding whether to make a move.

The Turin-based side are keen to bring in a player on loan who can fill in the gaps in their attacking options, especially given the uncertainty surrounding striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Zirkzee has a positive relationship with Juventus boss Thiago Motta, who was his manager at former club Bologna, and that could play a role in the forward’s decision making.

The report claims that Zirkzee is under ‘serious consideration’ by Juventus. His wages of £56,000 per week at Man Utd are considered ‘affordable’ for them should they try and sign him on loan.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano tips Cristiano Ronaldo to sign major deal after Man Utd legend’s links with Fenerbahce dismissed

Juventus plot move for out-of-favour Man Utd man

Sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Juventus do hold concrete interest in signing Zirkzee, with Motta keen on a reunion with the forward.

The Bianconeri have long liked Zirkzee but, at the same time, they do not want to make an operation that is too expensive. For this reason, in addition to the loan, we understand they would like Man Utd to take on part of his salary. This is an option that the Premier League side is not currently considering.

For his part, Zirkzee has not asked to leave, even if his relationship with Juventus boss Thiago Motta is excellent.

Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently made a concrete approach to Zirkzee’s representatives but he was bluntly informed that a dry loan with salary splitting is not a suitable solution for Utd.

Recent reports have also linked Aston Villa with a shock move for Zirkzee as Unai Emery looks to reinforce his own attacking options.

Despite this fresh interest, the report deems it ‘unlikely’ that Zirkzee would want to ‘continue’ in the Premier League – even with another club.

Man Utd round-up: PSG eye Marcus Rashford / Gyokeres linked again

Meanwhile, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Marcus Rashford.

We understand that the French club have made contact with the agents of the Man Utd forward ahead of the January transfer window, after they previously spoke to them this past summer.

However, a move away from Old Trafford is very unlikely for Rashford as Amorim views him as an important player for his project, while Rashford himself is excited to play under his new manager.

In other news, reports suggest that Amorim has ‘informed’ the Man Utd board that he wants to sign superstar striker Viktor Gyokeres from his former club Sporting CP.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible scored 67 goals in 69 matches for Sporting and top clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with him.

Amorim has reportedly identified Gyokeres as his ‘number one’ transfer target and wants the Red Devils to battle for his signature. The Swedish international has a €100m (£83.16m) release clause in his contract, which Sporting will likely demand in full.

POLL: How long before Man Utd get rid of Zirkzee?