Manchester United are being tipped to renew their interest in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, having previously offered more than €100million to secure his services.

Rumours of the Senegal star moving on again have resurfaced, as they appear to do for every summer transfer window. However, the main reason this time around centres of the 30-year-old’s contract situation.

Koulibaly’s current deal expires in 2023, with Calciomercato claiming that Italian club could tell him to either sign a new deal or be sold.

United and Liverpool have been major players for Koulibaly in the past. However, the latter are now well-stocked at centre-back, a position where the Red Devils continue to have issues.

Calcio states that United’s past interest has been significant and that they previously offered ‘over €100m’ for the defender.

The report adds that even though Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis turned down those figures in the past, ‘the scenario could change’ in a few months time.

Indeed, Koulibaly is likely to be asked to take a pay cut when he does renew, given Napoli’s financial struggles.

Koulibaly an expensive luxury for Napoli

The experienced defender is the club’s current top earner and is current salary is no longer viable.

Calcio adds the sale Koulibaly will help the club in the long-term and that it’s a distinct possibility.

Whether United officially renew their interest remains to be seen, especially after they signed Raphael Varane on a four-year deal last summer.

There continue to be critics of skipper Harry Maguire, however, while Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have not been particularly successful when asked to deputise.

Indeed, Jones has been linked with a switch to Turkey – although those rumours were dismissed.

Newcastle eyeing raid for Man Utd midfield target

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been tipped to approach Napoli with a mammoth €140million (£116m) offer for highly-rated duo Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz this summer, with the latter a major Manchester United target.

The cash-rich St James’ Park outfit were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window, splashing out £93m on five players to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad in their bid to pull away from the relegation places.

The £40m capture of Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes was the icing on the cake. The Brazilian followed Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn in making the switch to the north east.

And now journalist Paolo Bargiggia states that Newcastle are prepared to offer £33m (€40m) for Ruiz and £83m (€100m) for Osimhen.

The Magpies are expected to invest again in the squad this summer, when it’s traditionally easier to sign players.

And Italian pundit Paolo Del Genio has urged the Serie A side to accept the bids. He believes doing so will help bolster Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

He told Kiss Kiss (via Tutto Napoli): “Accepting €140m for Fabian and Osimhen from Newcastle in the summer? That’s right. If they stay up.

“Then they would be two painful losses, but with that money, you make a very, very strong team. With that money, you get four, five very strong elements.

“Even if you don’t replace those two with two equally strong eventually. However, you can be stronger as a squad and in football you win with the squad.”

Ruiz a realistic Man Utd option

Newcastle would deal a hammer blow to Manchester United if they complete the Ruiz deal.

The Red Devils are after the 25-year-old after so far being priced out of a move for Declan Rice.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Ruiz. However, it would appear that Newcastle’s new-found wealth has seen them jump to the front of the queue.

